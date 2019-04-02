Red-hot Raiders atop 2A

Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Midway’s Cameron Calcutt slides into home plate during Saturday’s game against Voyager. - Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Midway’s Chandler Williford takes a swing during Saturday’s game. - Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Midway’s Dawson Wiggins readies to fire a pitch late in the game on Saturday. - Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Midway’s Eli Culbreth unleashes a strike during the game on Saturday. - -

Spring-like temperatures, partly cloudy skies and a comfortable breeze greeted baseball fans on Saturday at Midway High School as the Raiders hosted Voyager Academy in non-conference baseball action. For Midway, it was just another day at the office as the Raiders took down the Vikings, 7-1.

Eli Culbreth and Dawson Wiggins were a dynamic duo on the mound for Midway as Culbreth earned the win and Wiggins came on in relief and preserved the win.

Midway started their scoring in the bottom of the first, taking an early advantage of an error and a walk. Carson Calcutt led things off and got aboard on an error in right field. Calcutt stole second then Cameron Barefoot drew a walk to give the Raiders runners on first and second with one out. Chandler Williford followed suit with an RBI hit that scored Calcutt as Barefoot took third, and Williford took second.

Then, Cameron Calcutt drew a walk as Midway now had bases loaded with still one away. Culbreth stepped up to the plate and hit an RBI of his own as Barefoot scored on the play and the Raiders still had loaded bases. Drew Matthews continued the hit-parade when he batted in Williford, making it 3-0 in favor of Midway.

Voyager was already feeling the pressure as the Vikings called timeout for a meeting on the mound. This meeting resulted in a pitching change.

After the switch, Voyager was able to put a halt to Midway’s early spurt as Jaron Register popped out and Cameron Calcutt was ruled out in a close play at the plate to complete an inning-ending double play for the Vikings.

Still, though, the damage was done as the Raiders led 3-0.

The common theme of the day for the Vikings was stranded base runners and missed opportunities.

Voyager got their lead-off batter aboard, who was advanced on a sac bunt. The Vikings then achieved runners on first and second, but the lead runner was picked off trying to take home when the runner on first took second. Caught in a rundown, Matthews ran the runner down and tagged him for out number two. Culbreth fanned the next batter, and the inning was over for Voyager as Midway upheld their 3-0 lead.

With no scoring taking place over the next inning, the action picked back up in the bottom of the third as the Raiders tacked onto their lead. Williford got Midway started on another error by the Voyager right fielder, advancing to second to put himself in scoring position. Cameron Calcutt hit an infield sacrifice that advanced Williford to third as the senior stood staring down home plate with two away. Culbreth recorded another RBI when he hit a shallow ball into left field that dropped in the gap to score Williford. Voyager was able to retire the next batter, though, Midway now led 4-0.

Another jump in the action brings about more scoring in the bottom of the fifth. The Vikings retired the first two batters in order, seemingly heading for a three-up-three-down inning, but that wasn’t the case.

Matthews and Register drew back-to-back walks followed by Brayden Coats hitting an RBI into center field to score Dustin Sessoms, who was pinch-running for Matthews. Carson Calcutt then hit another shot into center field that yielded an error and allowed Register and Coats to pile on two more scores. Voyager finally ended the inning but the Raiders were now up 7-0.

Voyager picked up their lone run of the game in the top of the sixth when Matthew Dobson sent the ball into center field, scoring Christian Rasberry to make it 7-1, but for the Vikings it was far too little too late.

With no more scoring in the game, Midway clinched the 7-1 win to remain undefeated.

Contributing offensively for Midway was Williford and Culbreth each with two hits. Culbreth tallied two RBIs on the game and Williford had one.

Also getting hits were Coats and Matthews each with one apiece to go along with one RBI each.

On the mound, Culbreth went four innings, allowing no runs on just one hit, two base-on-balls, and five strikeouts.

Wiggins pitched the final three innings, allowing just one run on one hit and one walk. He fanned three batters.

With the win, Midway has earned the No. 1 spot in the 2A Classification and No. 8 in the state, according to MaxPreps.com. The Raiders have outscored opponents 55-14 on the season and currently sit at 10-0 overall and 4-0 in the East Central Conference.

Midway is slated for a pair of home games this week, first against Goldsboro on Tuesday followed by East Duplin on Thursday.

Midway beats Voyager Vikings, improves to 10-0

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

