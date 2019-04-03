Games rained out, most moved to today

Due to rainy weather, all of Tuesday’s athletic events were postponed, most being pushed to Wednesday (tonight).

Clinton’s home matchup with East Duplin was rescheduled to Wednesday with softball scheduled to get underway at 6 p.m. Soccer will be in a battle for first place against the Lady Panthers as that game is scheduled for a 6:30 p.m. start and baseball will throw the first pitch at 7 p.m.

Over at Hobbton, the Wildcats were slated for a home game against county rival Lakewood. All three games there were also scrapped, but no word had been given on the make-up date as of press time.

At Midway, the Raiders were scheduled for a conference battle against the Cougars of Goldsboro, but they too were forced to reschedule. The baseball and softball games will now be played on Wednesday. The soccer match has been rescheduled to 6 p.m. April 17.

For Union, Tuesday’s baseball game against Neuse Charter was moved to 6 p.m. Wednesday, while the soccer game with Neuse was moved to 7 p.m. Wednesday. The Spartans track team will be participating in a meet Wednesday at Princeton. That is set for 3:30 p.m.

Harrells baseball and soccer games against Arendell Parrott Academy were moved from Tuesday to Wednesday, however the girls soccer match with Arendell was canceled. Athletics officials said more cancellations may be coming following Tuesday’s deluge.

See related sports box for updated schedule of school athletic events.

