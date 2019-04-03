Sankey signs with Newberry

File Photo | Sampson Independent Sankey swings and gets a hit during a game earlier in the softball season. - Courtesy Photo J.J. Sankey smiles at the signing ceremony as she locks in her decision to attend Newberry College. -

Midway High School gets the opportunity to celebrate another collegiate signee as Sanaijae “J.J.” Sankey has signed her National Letter of Intent to play softball for Newberry College. A host of family, friends, teammates and coaches filled Midway’s Media Center as Sankey solidified her collegiate pathway.

Sankey is a two-sport athlete for the Lady Raiders, notably known for her tenacity on the basketball court as well as a big bat and impressive glove on the softball diamond.

Offensively for Midway’s softball program, Sankey racked up a .500 batting average, scored 36 runs and tallied 26 RBIs.

In basketball, Sankey earned her membership in the 1,000 career points club. She has frequently landed on the All-County teams and also earned All-Conference this past season in girls basketball as well as All-Conference in softball to go along with a Conference Player of the Year in softball.

In the classroom, Sankey also excels as she is a member of the Career Technical Education (CTE) Honors Society and Honors Foreign Language.

Reflecting on her time at Midway, Sankey says there is plenty she will miss about the high school level, but affirms that she is ready for her college experience.

“I’m going to miss being a part of the varsity teams and having fun with my teammates,” she said. “I’ll miss my coaches as well as my dearest teachers.”

Now, Sankey will turn her focus to the collegiate level as she has signed to become a member of the Lady Wolves softball program.

Newberry College is a private Lutheran liberal-arts college in Newberry, South Carolina. The college is a member of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division II and the South Atlantic Conference.

When asked what made her decide on Newberry, Sankey had this to say: “I chose Newberry College because it was another opportunity to play the game I love and the coaches really liked my athleticism as a player and the campus there is nice.”

A testament to her love for athletics, Sankey said she plans to major in sports management and minor in business.

Midway’s two-sport standout to play softball

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

