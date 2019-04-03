NC Powerade Games names coaches

The Powerade State Games High School Softball Showcase will take place June 18-19 at UNC Charlotte and Hornets’ Nest Park, and one of Sampson’s own will be on the sidelines as a coach.

Leigh Smith, representing Midway High School, will serve as an assistant for the Region 2 team. The High School Softball Showcase pits the best 20 underclassmen players from six North Carolina regions against each other to battle it out in front of college scouts for the gold, silver and bronze medals.

Only high school underclassmen (2020-22 graduates) are eligible to participate.

The coaches for each regional team are listed below with the head coach listed first and high schools in parentheses:

Region 1 — Ricky Stallings (Perquimans), J.P. Pippins (Edenton Holmes), Shay Campbell (Rosewood)

Region 2 — Olivia Scott (Whiteville), Leigh Smith (Midway), Kenny Monroe (New Bern)

Region 3 — Bryan Cromer (Panther Creek), Mark Whitman (Triton)

Region 4 — Jeff Sprenger (Ardrey Kell), Amanda Jardina (Independence), Taylor Cheek (Butler)

Region 5 — Danny Way (Eastern Alamance), Mike Williams (Graham), Tina Way (Eastern Alamance)

Region 6 — Casey Justice (South Caldwell)

The Powerade State Games of North Carolina is gearing up for an exciting year of competition in the Charlotte region. The 33rd annual Powerade State Games begin on June 1st and conclude on June 23, hosting competitions in Charlotte, Concord, Cornelius, Huntersville, Indian Trail, Mooresville, and Pineville.

The Powerade State Games Opening Ceremonies will be held on June 21 at Carowinds. Discounted tickets to the theme park will be available for those participating in the Powerade State Games. The festival will feature free gifts for all athletes including an official Powerade State Games drawstring bag, Powerade State Games towel, Powerade Water Bottle and $10 to any Dick’s Sporting Goods store.

Visit www.poweradestategames.org for more information.

Midway’s Smith chosen as assistant coach

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

