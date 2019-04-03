CHS tennis clinches ECC share

The Dark Horses men’s tennis team clinched at least a share of the 2019 East Central Conference regular season championship by securing an 8-1 win over East Duplin on Monday afternoon.
Clinton won five of the six singles matches with Cooper Brewen, Alexandre Haran, Peter Darden, Camden Thompson and Ty Randleman all bringing in wins. Then in doubles matches, the Dark Horses swept the matches with the teams of Brewen/Thompson, Darden/Wesley Cowand and Robert Smith/Jacob Thomasson notching victories.
With another win in hand, Clinton’s overall record is now 14-1 and 4-0 in conference play. The Dark Horses were seeking to secure the outright conference title with a match at Goldsboro on Wednesday.
