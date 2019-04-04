Raiders golf remains perfect

Midway’s elite golf team continues to enjoy successful days as the Raiders picked up two more wins this week.

Continuing in conference play, Midway took to the fairways at Duplin Country Course on Monday. There, the Raiders took home the win with an overall score of 316.

That was 40 shots better than second-place East Duplin, who finished with an overall 356. Medalist for this event was Logan Patrick with a score of 75. He was followed by Matthew Faircloth, who shot 78; Andrew Eldridge with a 79; and Caden Hodge with an 84.

Prior to that, the Raiders secured another victory at River Landing in another showdown with their East Central Conference foes.

In that event, Midway finished with overall 320, followed by a second-place tie — 50 shots behind — between Clinton and East Duplin, who each shot 370. Medalist for this match was Jordan Sullivan, with a 79. Following him was Faircloth and Hodge, each with an 80, and Eldridge, with an 81.

The Raiders were supposed to compete in another match at Southern Wayne on Tuesday, but that event was cancelled due to rain.

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_Midway-Logo.jpg

Midway secures two landslide wins

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]