Hobbton MS soccer bounces back

Coming off a 3-0 loss to Sampson Middle last Thursday, the Hobbton Middle School girls soccer team got back in the winning column on Monday with a 3-1 win over Midway Middle.

The Lady Wildcats secured their first score just 45 seconds into the match. Olivia Williams seized the score off of a give-and-go pass from teammate Cristal Dolores.

Later, Delores found the back of the net for a goal of her own when she took possession of and punched in a loose ball inside the Midway penalty area with nine minutes left in the half.

Midway was able to notch their own goal, however, and cut the lead in half when Hobbton scrambled for a loose ball in front of their own goal and accidentally knocked it in in the process.

The halftime tally stood at 2-1 with as the teams headed for a break.

Out of the break, the second half shifted into much more of a tightened battle for both teams as both the Lady Wildcats and the Lady Raiders each had their own chances to score.

With ten minutes left, Hobbton’s Makayla Harris was able to center the ball to an open Williams who would blast the ball past the Midway keeper on the one-vs-one play to extend the Lady Wildcats lead. From there, the scoring stalled as the clock struck zeros with the scoreboard in favor of Hobbton, 3-1.

With the win Hobbton, improves to 4-2. The Lady Wildcats were scheduled to travel to Roseboro-Salemburg on Tuesday, but inclement weather delayed that battle.

Next on the schedule for Hobbton Middle was Union, in a match set for Thursday.

Hobbton’s Shanty Garcia gets the ball away from a Midway defender. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_HMS-Shanty-Garcia.jpg Hobbton’s Shanty Garcia gets the ball away from a Midway defender. David Johnson | For the Independent

Lady Wildcats outshoot Midway Middle, 3-1

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

