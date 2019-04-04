Clinton wallops East Duplin

Mike Carter | For the Independent Bailey Spell battles with a Lady Panther as the ball is sent downfield. - Mike Carter | For the Independent Elizabeth Coleman maneuvers around an East Duplin player. -

Seeking to claim sole custody of first place in the East Central Conference, The Lady Dark Horses soccer team played host to the Lady Panthers from East Duplin Wednesday evening. A highly-anticipated game ended in a 9-1 drubbing for the Lady Dark Horses as Clinton completely imposed their will early on against visiting East Duplin.

Clinton carried the momentum into the first half of Wednesday’s game. One after the other, the goals came for Clinton.

In total, the Lady Dark Horses boasted seven goals in the first half alone, while blanking the Lady Panthers. The 7-0 lead at the break essentially left no doubt about the outcome.

Clinton’s seven-goal lead grew by one in the second half. While giving up a goal to the Lady panthers, Clinton scored two of their own, securing a 9-1 win over East Duplin.

Taylor Spell provided the bulk of Clinton’s offense as she scored four goals and assisted on another.

Ashlyn Williams and Bailey Spell were next in the queue for the Lady Dark Horses, each netting two goals apiece, and combining for three assists.

Following the Clinton victory, East Duplin drops to 5-7 overall and 4-1 in ECC play.

The Lady Dark Horses, on the other hand, improve to 10-4-1 on the year and 6-0 in ECC play.

Clinton was right back in action on Thursday with a home game against Goldsboro. The Lady Cougars came into that contest at 4-5-1, with one of their five losses already coming at the hands of the Horses in a 9-0 mercy rule game. Game time was set for 6 p.m.

Lady Horses topple Lady Panthers, 9-1

By Justin Lucas Sports Writer

