E. Duplin shuts down Clinton

After the dousing our region received on Tuesday from a soggy day of rain, clear skies and comfortable temperatures greeted the fans at Clinton High School Wednesday as the crowd gathered for East Duplin’s baseball tangle against the Dark Horses in the postponed match.

Scoreless through three innings, it looked like neither team could buy a run until the visiting Panthers struck first and held onto their lead for the remaining duration to defeat Clinton, 7-3.

East Duplin and Clinton’s first at-bats were a foreshadowing of what much of the first three innings would offer: getting runners aboard only to strand them.

The Panthers received the bats first, but they went silent, handing things over to Clinton.

Singles from Ashton Tyndall and Payson King put runners on first and second for the Dark Horses with no outs but flyout garnered the first out of the inning. Hope wasn’t lost for Clinton, though, as this transaction advanced the runners into scoring position. Following a walk issued by East Duplin pitcher Logan Brown, Clinton was sitting pretty with the bases loaded and just one out.

This seemed like a perfect opportunity to take an early lead but it wasn’t so for the Dark Horses. Consecutive fielders-choice plays got Brown and the Panthers out of the jam, leaving the score knotted at 0-0.

The score remained that way that until the fourth inning, when the bats came alive for East Duplin.

With runners at the corners and two down, East Duplin was presented with their best opportunity to break the deadlock. A walk loaded the bases, with Brady Johnson stepping into the box. Johnson started the count 3-0 and he eventually drew the walk for the RBI giving the Panthers a 1-0 advantage. The damage was just getting underway, though, as East Duplin found more success in adding two more runs in the fourth. When things finally settled, the Panthers found themselves with a 3-0 lead.

The score stayed at 3-0 for the next two innings, with East Duplin not being able to find a few insurance runs and Clinton’s bats remaining cold.

However, insurance runs did eventually come for the Panthers in the sixth. Four of them, in fact, as East Duplin had opened up the game with a 7-0 margin.

Offense would finally come alive for Clinton, as well, but was it enough?

Kyle Reeves, who got aboard on a single and later crossed home plate on a passed ball, marking the first Clinton run of the game.

The home team further cut into the deficit when Carson Ellis sent the ball for a ride to deep into right field, which scored two more runners. A ground-out, though, would end the threat for East Duplin, who still held a four run lead at 7-3.

Clinton made quick work of the East Duplin lineup in the seventh, giving the bats back to the Dark Horses with only three outs left to score at least four runs.

With runners on first and second and nobody out, it looked like the Dark Horses were about to eat into the deficit once again, but it wasn’t so.a

Clinton stranded the two runners and East Duplin claimed the 7-3 victory.

Clinton’s stats weren’t immediately available after the game.

With the win, East Duplin improved to 9-3 overall and 5-1 in the East Central Conference. The Panthers next travelled over to Midway on Thursday night for a pivotal conference showdown with the Raiders.

With the loss, Clinton drops to 4-6 overall and and 2-4 in ECC play. The Dark Horses were back on the diamond on Thursday against Goldsboro.

A rundown of both games can be found in this weekend’s edition.

Ashton Tyndall applies the tag to a Panthers base runner. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_CHS-Ashton-Tyndall-1.jpg Ashton Tyndall applies the tag to a Panthers base runner. Mike Carter | Sampson Independent Ashton Tyndall leap frogs over a base runner after tagging him out in a rundown between first and second base. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_CHS-Ashton-Tyndall-2.jpg Ashton Tyndall leap frogs over a base runner after tagging him out in a rundown between first and second base. Mike Carter | Sampson Independent

Panthers thwart Dark Horses rally, win 7-3

By Justin Lucas Sports Writer

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

