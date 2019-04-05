The Midway Raiders found themselves in a dogfight on Wednesday night when conference foe Goldsboro came into Spivey’s Corner looking to pull off some upset magic on the baseball field. That’s nearly what happened as Midway had to first rally for the lead, then fend off a massive comeback effort. The Raiders finally shut the threat down, escaping with a 12-10 victory.

The first two innings passed fairly quietly before the action ramped up in the third.

In that inning, the Cougars found numerous scoring opportunities as timely base hits and pitching struggles aided in Goldsboro opening up a 4-0 lead, which matched the Raiders largest deficit all season (also previously 4-0 against East Duplin).

Midway was unscathed in the deficit, as the Raiders went back up to the plate and seemingly effortlessly countered with four runs of their own. Aided by an Chander Williford 1-out, 2-run RBI, Midway equalled Goldsboro’s four runs as the score sat at 4-4 entering the fourth.

After an uneventful top of the fourth, the Raiders picked up right where they left off in the bottom half of the inning.

Brayden Coats led the Raiders off when he got on base on an error at third. Known for his speed, all it took was one little bobble by the Cougars third baseman to give Coats time to beat out the throw at first. On the next at-bat, Carson Calcutt hit a sharp single into right field that also helped Coats take third, giving Midway runners on the corners with no outs.

Some shifty base running by the Raiders yielded MIdway’s first run before Cal Tyndall could even swing the bat. Calcutt immediately stole second, which also sent Coats toward home. The throw to second was cut off as the Cougars attempted to gundown Coats at home, but an errant throw allowed him to be safe as Calcutt moved to third.

Tyndall finished his at-bat by drawing a walk and was followed by Cameron Barefoot dropping a slow-rolling bunt down the first baseline. The bunt had little momentum as the Goldsboro defense was content on letting the ball roll foul. That never happened, the ball instead reaching the grassy surface and rolling back, staying in fair territory.

With the bunt completed and all runners safe, Midway had bases loaded with still no one out. Up to the plate came Williford, who once again proved trusty as the senior hit a shot into the outfield, scoring Calcutt and Tyndall. Cameron Calcutt was the next batter, hitting into a double play but still allowing Barefoot to score.

That concluded the scoring in that inning, but Midway tallied four more runs to go up 8-4.

The action, though, was far from over. Goldsboro posted three runs in the top of the fifth, keeping things interesting as the score was back to within 8-7.

Like clockwork, though, Midway continued their offensive onslaught as the Raiders re-established their four-run lead. Having countered with three more runs of their own, Midway led 11-7 headed to the sixth.

Goldsboro, like a pesky housefly, wouldn’t go away.

They once again picked up a run in the sixth inning, making it 11-8. Midway earned back that run in the bottom of the sixth to make it 12-8.

With one last effort in the top of the seventh, the Cougars garnered two runs to make things interesting, but the Raiders stood tall and escaped the game with a 12-10 victory, keeping their perfect record intact.

For Midway, Williford shined bright at the plate, posting two hits and notching four RBIs. Carson Calcutt also notched two hits and batted in one run. Eli Culbreth, Drew Matthews, Cameron Calcutt, Barefoot and Coats all had one hit.

With the win, Midway is now 11-0 overall and 5-0 in the East Central Conference.

There was no rest for the weary, as the Raiders were right back in action on Thursday for a pivotal rematch with East Duplin.

Midway pitcher Cal Tyndall delivers a strike last week against Rosewood. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_MHS-Cal-Tyndall.jpg Midway pitcher Cal Tyndall delivers a strike last week against Rosewood. File Photo | Sampson Independent Midway’s Chandler Williford takes a swing during Saturday’s game against Voyager. Williford aided his Raiders in thwarting an upset bid by Goldsboro. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_MHS-Chandler-Williford-1.jpg Midway’s Chandler Williford takes a swing during Saturday’s game against Voyager. Williford aided his Raiders in thwarting an upset bid by Goldsboro. File Photo | Sampson Independent

Raiders fend off comeback effort by Cougars

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor