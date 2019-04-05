Lady Raiders earn key win

File Photo | Sampson Independent Jega Depuyan places a nice bunt in a game earlier in the season. She led the team at the plate on Wednesday night. - File Photo | Sampson Independent Miranda Holmes unwinds a pitch. She and her Lady Raiders earned a big win on Wednesday night. -

The Midway softball team picked up a big conference win on Wednesday night when they bested conference-leading Goldsboro in convincing fashion, 6-2, and set up what was going to be another critical conference throw-down with East Duplin on Thursday.

The Lady Raiders struck first during Wednesday’s outing, taking a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second. Bella Bryant got things started with a double into the outfield and was later scored on an RBI hit by Miranda Holmes.

Midway held Goldsboro at bay in the top of the third when the Lady Cougars got into a promising 1-out bases loaded situation. A pop fly out to right field, though, yielded some trouble for Goldsboro when the runner on third left early on the catch and was doubled-up at the bag to to end the inning.

Having preserved their 1-0 lead, the Lady Raiders were hoping for some insurance runs in the bottom of the third. Fortunately for them, they indeed earned those runs after a couple of big hits.

Caitlyn Holland set things in motion when an error at shortstop aided the junior in getting aboard and taking second. Jega Depuyan then laid down a pretty bunt that went unplayed, moving Holland to third. While the Lady Cougars were nonchalantly getting back into position, Depuyan took second. During the next at-bat, a passed ball brought Holland home for the score, making it 2-0. Another passed ball gave Depuyan a chance, but she was called out at the plate in a bang-bang play.

Midway tacked on one more run that inning, though, and pushed their lead to the margin of 3-0.

After a pair of scoreless frames, the Lady Raiders were back in the score column in the bottom of the fifth, tallying one run to push their margin to 4-0, as Depuyan was scored on another RBI by Sydney Williams.

Things got dicey again in the top of the sixth inning when Goldsboro got into another bases-loaded situation, this time, though, with no outs. The Midway defense bent their backs as the Lady Raiders held the Lady Cougars to just one run before an infield-fly rule, force out at home, and force out at third ended the threat.

Now at 4-1, Midway headed to the bottom of the sixth looking to once again earn some insurance runs. Like clockwork, they were able to earn another pair when Alyssa Wrench batted in Depuyan and JJ Sankey the stretch their lead to its highest margin at 6-1.

From there, Goldsboro earned back one run on a 2-out double for an RBI by Abby Allen that scored Mary Archibald.

That was all she wrote, though, as Midway fanned the final batter and secured the 6-2 victory.

At the the plate and offensively, Depuyan signed bright for Midway, totaling three hits and scoring two runs. Bryant contributed two hits and Holland, Sankey, Wrench, and Chloe Baggett all had one hit apiece.

Overall, Midway is now 6-3 and 4-1 in conference play.

With the win, the Lady Raiders created quite the logjam atop the East Central Conference standings. Goldsboro, Midway, and East Duplin all have one loss with Midway and East Duplin set to square off on Thursday as the teams battled for the top conference position.

A full rundown from that game can be found in this weekend’s edition.

Jega Depuyan places a nice bunt in a game earlier in the season. She led the team at the plate on Wednesday night. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_MHS-Jega-Depuyen.jpg Jega Depuyan places a nice bunt in a game earlier in the season. She led the team at the plate on Wednesday night. File Photo | Sampson Independent Miranda Holmes unwinds a pitch. She and her Lady Raiders earned a big win on Wednesday night. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_MHS-Miranda.jpg Miranda Holmes unwinds a pitch. She and her Lady Raiders earned a big win on Wednesday night. File Photo | Sampson Independent

Midway topples Goldsboro, forces tie atop ECC

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]