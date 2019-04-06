Lady Raiders stun Lady Panthers

Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Midway’s Alyssa Wrench takes a cut during Thursday’s game against East Duplin. Wrench had a big night for the Lady Raiders as she batted in three game-tying runs. - Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Miranda Holmes unleashes a pitch toward the awaiting East Duplin batter. -

Entering Thursday night’s contest against East Duplin, Midway’s Lady Raiders softball team knew how much was riding on the line. Midway head coach Leigh Ann Smith drew motivation from that symbolism, igniting her team in a pre-game speech and challenging them to put everything on the line. That’s exactly what the Lady Raiders did as Midway surged past the Lady Panthers and earned a critical 5-3 victory.

The magnitude of this game was determined when the Lady Raiders took down Goldsboro on Wednesday, setting up a huge battle as the teams were fighting for position in conference play.

In the early going, it was East Duplin that capitalized on miscues by Midway. Suzanne Jarman was the Lady Panthers lead off batter and was faced with a full count. She hit what should have been a routine flyball into the outfield and reached as the ball fell off the tip of J.J. Sankey’s glove. Missing the opportunity to record the first out on the first batter of the game, the Lady Raiders worked themselves into a bases-loaded, no-outs jam as more errors plagued the home team.

Still, though, Midway earned two outs and were in a much better position. That was until Makayla Kopanski stood in at the plate and belted a 2-run RBI into Jarman and Dessa Houston for the 2-0 lead.

The scoring froze at 2-0 until East Duplin plated another run to make it 3-0 in the top of the third. Summer Mercer got aboard on yet another error and was moved around on errors until she plated the run.

This proved to be the turning point in the game, however. As if someone had flipped a switch, Midway completely turned their game around as the Lady Raiders mounted a sudden rally.

Miranda Holmes got things started when she sent a single into right field. Sankey followed suit with a single the other way, giving Midway an opportunity with two runners aboard. Two batters later, Jega Depuyan hit a single up the left side. The highlight of the inning was a hit by senior Alyssa Wrench, who made her way over to third as Holmes, Sanky, and Depuyan all scored to tie the game up at 3-3.

From there, the Lady Raiders took a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the fourth inning when Sankey scored Sydney Williams on another RBI hit.

Then in the fifth, Wrench scored a run of her own on some heads up base running to make it a 5-3 margin.

After the third inning, the Lady Raiders not only came alive at the plate, but also on the defensive side of the ball.

In the fourth inning, the Lady Raiders only faced four batters as one got aboard and the next three were fanned.

In the fifth and sixth innings, it was three-up-three-down as Midway’s defense had tapped into some big time motivation.

In the seventh inning, East Duplin got a pair of base runners aboard, but a flout to Carlee Martin in left field ended the game and secured the 5-3 win.

“Before the game got started, I was out here getting everything ready and was just thinking to myself ‘what can I tell the girls to get them pumped up? To make them realize how big this game is?’,” said Smith. “I thought about some string and how it represented a line, and laying everything on the line. Then I grabbed some cups and how it represented every player laying every on the line and every time someone did something that they thought was them laying everything on the line, they added a cup.”

“At the end of the night, I took the string and the cups and it kind of became a necklace that I gave to Alyssa Wrench because her hit in the third seemed to turn things around for us”

“I felt a little silly about it at the beginning of the game. You know, we came out and were making some mistakes and I was kind of feeling that I didn’t get through to the girls but when Alyssa got her hit started telling her to add her cup to the string and then it clicked that they did get it. They had bought in,” Smith continued.

“This was a big win for us, one that could reshape our season. We’re now in the forefront and control our own destiny in the conference,” Smith concluded.

Leading Midway at the plate Was Depuyan and Wrench, both with two hits. Sankey, Holmes, Williams, and Chloe Baggett all had one hit apiece.

With the win, Midway is 7-3 overall and 5-1 in the East Central Conference. The Lady Raiders sit atop the standings of the conference alongside Goldsboro, both with one loss apiece. If Midway can win their remaining conference games, they’ll clinch outright first place in the ECC.

Next up for Midway is Spring Creek on Tuesday, followed by back-to-back road games against Lakewood on Wednesday, and Wallace-Rose Hill on Thursday.

