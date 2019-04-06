Midway survives

Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Midway’s Carson Calcutt hits a ball into left field during Wednesday night’s game against Goldsboro. - Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Midway’s Chandler Williford dials in during Thursday’s game against East Duplin. -

The Midway Raiders once again turned away a major upset attempt on Thursday night, this time against the formidable East Duplin Panthers. After falling behind 3-0 early, and later trailing late in the game, Midway rallied in the bottom of the seventh inning to snag an 8-7 victory to remain undefeated. More importantly, the win puts the Raiders in full command of the East Central Conference.

The Panthers earned their first run of the game in the top of the first inning on a pair of big time hits deep into the outfield. Stancil Bowles started the game with a blast into right center and was scored two batters later on a Te’ Dixon hit into center.

In the bottom of the inning, Midway enjoyed mild success but the tying run was stranded at third and East Duplin led 1-0 after one inning.

Back at the top of the second inning, the Panthers struck again and jolted their score. Logan Brown was walked to start the inning but that was followed by a pair of back-to-back strikeouts. Seemingly on the verge of escaping the inning without further damage, the Raiders surrendered a single into center by Brady Johnson, allowing Brown to plate another run. Johnson then stole second and was scored on another hit by Bowles, who was later gunned down at second in another attempt to complete a steal. This finally ended East Duplin’s half of the inning, but the Panthers now led 3-0.

In similar fashion to the bottom of the first, it was another scoreless inning in the bottom of the second as the Raiders left another runner stranded.

After holding the Panthers off in top of the third, the Raiders finally found some success in the bottom half of the inning.

Brayden Coats got aboard thanks to an error by the second basemen, and later took second on a passed ball. Carson Calcutt hit a single into left center, scoring Coats to erase the shutout. Though the Raiders stranded another runner, Midway was finally on the board as their offense began to come alive.

Both teams were held scoreless in the fourth inning, and it was another empty outing for East Duplin as the game shifted to the bottom of the fifth with the 3-1 score holding firm.

That was, until, Midway finally found an offensive explosion.

Carson Calcutt got things started with a big hit deep into center. Cal Tyndall followed suit with a sharp groundball up the middle, scoring Calcutt. Tyndall then stole second base and was RBI’d by another grounder to the outfield by Barefoot. With the score now knotted at 3-3, Barefoot also stole second base and was going on the bags by Chandler Williford after drawing a walk. Two batters later, Eli Culbreth drew a walk to load the bases for Drew Matthews, who hit a single into right field to score Barefoot and Williford. Midway now led 5-3 and was in position to inflict more wounds, but East Duplin finally got out of the jam when Coats, who had led the inning off, was thrown out at first on an infield groundball.

With momentum seemingly now on Midway’s side, the Panthers couldn’t have responded more perfectly.

Brown got things started when he was hit by a pitch and was moved over on a single by Chase Pierce. Two batters later, Johnson got a hit of his own and reached on a fielders choice. A combination of hits and walks all played into Brown, Pierce, and Johnson all scoring as East Duplin had countered the Raiders big inning and was back ahead by the 6-5 margin.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Raiders got a 1-out runner aboard as a new pitcher came on for the Panthers. With the tying run aboard, things looked promising until East Duplin ended the threat on a double-play, firing up their players and fans.

The Panthers added an insurance run in the top of the seventh as a Colby Mobley base hit turned into a score on a big hit by Pierce. Now facing a 2-run 7-5 deficit, Midway was down to their final three outs to try and salvage their undefeated streak.

A fired up East Duplin team took to the outfield with the aroma of an upset lurking. That was a taste that the Panthers wouldn’t savor, however, as the Raiders pulled off the improbable.

Cameron Calcutt got things started when he hit a bouncing grounder toward the second baseman. The ball took a sharp bounce at the last second and deflected into the outfield as Calcutt was safely aboard. Two batters later, Matthews was hit by a pitch and was awarded first base as Midway had runners on first and second with one away. Jaron Register stepped in a delivered a single into left field. The ball, however, wasn’t deep enough to score any runs as the runners froze with bases now loaded. Coats was next at the plate and the senior speedster hit a shot into right field that scored Calcutt and Will Johnson (who was pinch running for Matthews), tying the game at 7-7.

Next up was Carson Calcutt, who the Panthers elected to intentionally walk to reload the bases, putting a force out at any bag.

Still only one away and bases loaded, things looked promising for the Raiders. With the game on the line, Tyndall stepped up to the plate and delivered for Midway when he sent a hard-hit grounder toward the third baseman. With the possibility of a double-play riding on the ball, the third baseman bobbled it and all runners were safe on the play as Register crossed home plate for the game-winning run, ending the game with the 8-5 score.

Both teams piled on the hits on the night, but it was Midway that led in that category by the 12-11 margin.

Carson Calcutt was key at the plate, tallying three hits and an RBI.

Culbreth and Barefoot each connected on a pair of hits, with Barefoot also tallying an RBI. Coats, Tyndall, and Matthews all had one hit and two RBIs apiece. Cameron Calcutt and Register concluded the offensive effort with one hit apiece.

With the win, Midway is now 12-0 overall and 6-0 in Conference play. The win gives the Raiders the season sweep of East Duplin and a 2-game cushion atop the ECC standings. For the Panthers, they drop to 9-4 overall and 5-2 in ECC play.

Next up for Midway is three games in three days next week. First is a home game against Spring Creek on Tuesday, followed by a road trip to Lakewood on Wednesday, and a road trip to Wallace-Rose Hill on Thursday.

