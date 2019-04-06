Clinton edges Goldsboro

Mike Carter | For the Independent Clinton’s Gabe Moore squares up to bunt. - Mike Carter | For the Independent Clinton’s Payson King awaits at the plate to tag the runner out. -

The Clinton Dark Horses baseball team squared off against the Goldsboro Cougars on the baseball diamond on Thursday evening in another East Central Conference showdown. In a battle that was nip-and-tuck most of the way, the Dark Horses grind out the victory, winning 7-6.

Goldsboro jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning to open up an early cushion. After a pair of scoreless half-innings, Clinton matched the Cougars two runs in the bottom of the second to tie things up at 2-2.

Then, after holding the Cougars off in the top of the third, the Dark Horses erupted for a four-run offensive outing in the bottom of the third to lead 6-2.

Goldsboro earned back three of those runs, scoring three runs across the fourth and fifth innings to trim into the margin and get back within 6-5.

Clinton earned back an insurance run in the bottom of the fifth as the Dark Horses pushed the margin back to 7-5, which proved vital as Goldsboro was able to secure another run in the top of the sixth to make it 7-6.

That margin held up as the teams posted no more runs and the game ended in favor Clinton with the 7-6 final.

Clinton tallied seven hits on the night with Payson King notching two of those to go along with four RBIs.

Lee Tyner, Gabe Moore, Lane Mathis, Carson Ellis, and Reid Walters rounded out the batting as all had one hit apiece.

With the win, Clinton is now 5-6 overall and 3-4 in the East Central Conference. The Dark Horses return to action for two games next week, first at home on Tuesday against James Kenan, followed by a road trip to West Bladen on Wednesday.

Dark Horses rally past Cougars for 7-6 victory

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

