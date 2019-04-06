Clinton girls earn split

Mike Carter - For the Independent Amber Strickland slides into third base. - Mike Carter - For the Independent Clinton’s Ashlyn Williams works her way upfield. She had two goals and four assists against Goldsboro. - Mike Carter - For the Independent Ta’Shawnna Greene battles for control of the ball during Thursday’s game. - Mike Carter - For the Independent Tori Johnson looks toward the base as she hits the dirt for a defensive play. - -

The Clinton Lady Dark Horses soccer and softball teams were in action on Thursday night, tangling with the Lady Cougars of Goldsboro in an East Central Conference showdown. On the soccer field, it was another dominating performance by the Lady Dark Horses, who blanked the visitors in mercy-rule fashion, 9-0. On the soccer field, it was much closer affair as Goldsboro topped Clinton, 6-5.

Soccer

The Lady Dark Horses made quick work of the visiting Lady Cougars during Thursday night’s contest as Clinton laid a 9-0 shellacking on Goldsboro to further push their conference record further along.

The Lady Dark Horses posted eight goals in the first half before securing the mercy rule ninth goal in the second.

Offensively for Clinton, Bailey Spell had an impressive night for the Lady Dark Horses. She tallied nine points for the game, notching four goals and an assist.

Ashlyn Williams had eight points for the game, tallying two goals and four assists.

Taylor Spell had one goal and two assists, Kayla Yang had one goal and one assist, and Olivia Williford had one goal.

With the win, the Lady Dark Horses improve to 11-4-1 overall and 7-0 in the East Central Conference.

They’ll take the field again on Tuesday with a home game against James Kenan, followed by a road trip to West Bladen on Thursday and a home matchup against Hobbton on Friday.

Softball

Stats and scoring was immediately available following the game, but Goldsboro took home the win in this battle, 6-5.

With the loss, the Lady Dark Horses fall to 4-7 overall and 1-4 in conference play.

Up next for Clinton is a trio of home games next week. First up is East Duplin on Monday, followed by James Kenan on Tuesday and Harrells Christian Academy on Wednesday.

Amber Strickland slides into third base. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_CHS-Amber-Strickland.jpg Amber Strickland slides into third base. Mike Carter – For the Independent Clinton’s Ashlyn Williams works her way upfield. She had two goals and four assists against Goldsboro. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_CHS-Ashlyn-Williams.jpg Clinton’s Ashlyn Williams works her way upfield. She had two goals and four assists against Goldsboro. Mike Carter – For the Independent Ta’Shawnna Greene battles for control of the ball during Thursday’s game. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_CHS-Ta-Shawnna-Greene.jpg Ta’Shawnna Greene battles for control of the ball during Thursday’s game. Mike Carter – For the Independent Tori Johnson looks toward the base as she hits the dirt for a defensive play. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_CHS-Tori-Johnson.jpg Tori Johnson looks toward the base as she hits the dirt for a defensive play. Mike Carter – For the Independent

Lady Horses soccer earns shutout, softball falls

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]