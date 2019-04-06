Eagles pluck Wildcats

File Photos | Sampson Independent Brayden Herring sliding into third in a previous game. - File Photos | Sampson Independent Jordan Pearsall unleashing a pitch in a previous game. -

Riding a four game winning streak before Thursday evening’s matchup against Rosewood, Hobbton knew it’d be a tough task to continue the momentum when the Eagles invaded Newton Grove.

A scoreless first inning led way to an offensive boomlet in the second for Rosewood, paving the way for a 19-4 road victory over the Hobbton Wildcats.

While zeros donned the scoreboard following the first inning, the Rosewood offense, which has been astute all season was about to return to form.

Six runs scored for the Eagles in the Rosewood half of the second inning, giving them a 6-0 lead on the road. Aided by three more runs in the third and fourth innings, Rosewood was in firm position, leading 9-0.

Hobbton, however, did get back four runs across the fourth and fifth innings, but that would was the extent of the Wildcats offense on Thursday night.

A five run lead by the visitors had ballooned to fifteen when all was said and done, culminating in a 19-4 Rosewood thrashing of Hobbton.

Daniel Britt and Jordan Pearsall recorded the lone RBIs for the Widcats, with one apiece. Brayden Herring led the way at the plate for Hobbton with a batting average of .667.

Accounting for the loss, Hobbton moves to 7-4 on the season and 4-3 in the Carolina 1A Conference. Rosewood, on the other hand, improves to 10-2 overall and 7-0 in the conference. The Wildcats take a week long break before their next game which is at home against Princeton on Thursday. Game time is set for 6 p.m.

Softball

Hobbton and Rosewood also competed on the softball diamond and the soccer field on Thursday. In those matchups, the Lady Eagles and the Lady Wildcats earned a split with Rosewood taking home the 6-1 win on the softball field and Hobbton securing the 4-3 victory on the soccer field.

In softball, Rosewood led throughout the game, lifted by a strong pitching performance. Holding the Lady Wildcats to only one run, Rosewood spotted six of their own to take a 6-1 victory.

The Lady Eagles’ win gives them an 8-4 start to the season. Hobbton, however, falls to .500, sitting at 6-6, with a bleak 1-4 record in Carolina 1A play.

Soccer

On the soccer field, a thrilling matchup awaited both teams. Hobbton got out to an first half two goal lead. That margin held firm as the halftime intermission emerged with Hobbton leading 3-1.

Rosewood wouldn’t go down quietly.

The Lady Eagles scored two goals in the second period, while Hobbton netted one, to preserve a one goal win at 4-3.

Hobbton improves to 6-6 overall and 4-3 in the Carolina 1A Conference. Rosewood falls to 5-5-1 overall. Both Lady Wildcats teams will host Princeton on Thursday at 6 p.m.

By Justin Lucas Sports Writer

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

