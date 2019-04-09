Powerade Games soccer coaches selected

The Powerade State Games High School Soccer Showcase will take place June 22-23 at the Queens University Sports Complex.

Some of the best boys and girls soccer players in the state will tryout to represent their region at the High School Soccer Showcase. The showcase features four boys teams and four girls teams comprised of rising sophomores, juniors and seniors (Classes of 2020, 2021 and 2022).

The coaches for each regional team have been selected and are listed below with the head coach listed first and their high school in parentheses:

Girls West — Alexandra Reilly (Garinger), Michael Silverman (Garinger), Jim Caudill (Wilkes Central), Kim Brownlee (Murphy)

Girls South — Danny Villa (High Point Central), Lynn Massey (Bartlett Yancey), Scott Wolfe (Gray Stone Day), Jordan Beck (East Davidson)

Girls North — Colin McDavid (Hoke County), Kate Hill (Smithfield Selma), Joseph Mott (Clayton), Tony Dubois (Broughton)

Girls East — Hastin McGill (Ashley)

Boys West — Josh Honeycutt (Watauga), Curt Rogers (South Iredell), Griffin Kent (Watauga), Sam Crabbe (Watauga)

Boys South — Will Hurley (Mount Airy), John Blake (Ledford), Holden Hurley (Mount Airy), Austin Becke (High Point Christian)

Boys North — Aaron Steel (Knightdale), Michael Pritchard (Cleveland)

Boys East — Sam Lee (JH Rose), John Bridges (South Central)

The Powerade State Games of North Carolina is gearing up for an exciting year of competition in the Charlotte region. The 33rd annual Powerade State Games begin on June 1 and conclude on June 23, hosting competitions in Charlotte, Concord, Cornelius, Huntersville, Indian Trail, Mooresville and Pineville.

Registration is now open for all sports. Athletes can visit www.poweradestategames.org to register for each event.

The Powerade State Games Opening Ceremonies will be held on June 21 at Carowinds. Discounted tickets to the theme park will be available for those participating in the Powerade State Games.

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_Powerade-Logo-1.jpg

Registration open; tryouts underway

Staff reports

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]