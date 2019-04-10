Clinton tennis wins conference

The Clinton Dark Horses completed their perfect conference tennis season on Monday with a 6-3 win over the Spring Creek Gators.

Winning singles matches for the Dark Horses in straight sets were Alexandre Haran, Cooper Brewen, Camden Thompson, and Peter Darden. Winning the doubles were Brewen/Thompson and Darden/Ty Randleman.

Prior to that, the Dark Horses clinched the 2019 East Central Conference Championship by defeating Goldsboro on Wednesday afternoon by a score of 7-2. In that event, winning five of the six singles matches were Brewen, Haran, Darden, Thompson and Randleman. Winning doubles matches were Brewen/Thompson and Darden/Lukas Jerez.

With the wins, Clinton is now 16-1 overall and finishes conference play undefeated at 6-0. They were scheduled to play one more non-conference match this week against Rosewood at the University of Mount Olive.

