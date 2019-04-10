Midway claims county crown

David Johnson | For the Independent Logan Patrick eyes the cup while on the putting surface. Patrick and Jordan Sullivan led the Raiders to a blowout victory over other Sampson teams to claim the county title. He also won individual honors, beating out Sullivan in a sudden-death playoff. - David Johnson | For the Independent The Midway Raiders pose following their 2019 County Golf Championship victory. Pictured (in no specific order) are: Logan Patrick, Andrew Eldridge, Matthew Faircoth, Caden Hodges, Jordan Sullivan, John Michael Best, Seth Hall, Ashton Sasser and Coaches Glenn Patrick and Donnie Moore. -

The 2019 Sampson County Golf Championship was held this past Thursday at Lakewood Country Club, with the Midway Raiders running away with the title by 59 strokes. Competing with Midway were Clinton, Hobbton and Lakewood, all four schools vying for the county crown.

For the Raiders of Midway High School, it was a good day on the course as Midway took home the championship with an overall score of 307, besting second-place Clinton who scored 366, and Hobbton, which scored 420. Lakewood’s score was not entered.

Two Midway players entered into a sudden-death playoff to decide the medalist. Competing in that playoff was Jordan Sullivan and Logan Patrick, who dueled over three extra holes that Patrick was eventually able to grind out.

Both finished the day with a 76, while other Raiders were nipping at their heels, including Matthew Faircloth with a 77 and Caden Hodge, who carded a 78.

For Clinton, Reid Taylor and Shawn Matthews finished in the 80s, with Taylor shooting an 82 and Matthews an 84. Trenton Sumner shot 96.

For Hobbton, Marshall and Hayden Whaley shot 100 apiece for the Wildcats while Joseph Rose shot a 104.

Prior to the county championship, Midway and Clinton participated in a conference match on Wednesday at Southern Wayne. Patrick was also the medalist in that event, posting a 69, while Midway as a whole shot 302. Patrick just did edge out East Duplin’s Max Whaley, who shot 70 and led the Panthers to a second place finish with a 341. Clinton took home third place with a 351.

The teams were originally supposed to be back on the course on Monday, but the threat of severe weather postponed that game. It will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Goldsboro Municipal Golf Course.

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

