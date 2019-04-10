Hancock-led Harrells earns win

Harrells Christian Academy earned another win on the golf course on Thursday. The Crusaders shot an overall 224 to take home the victory, besting Fayetteville Academy, which shot 243 and Cape Fear Academy, which posted a 245. This is HCA’s third overall win in their first four matches. Cade Hancock arrived to the clubhouse with a stellar round of 70 and was the medalist for the day. -

Harrells Christian Academy earned another win on the golf course on Thursday. The Crusaders shot an overall 224 to take home the victory, besting Fayetteville Academy, which shot 243 and Cape Fear Academy, which posted a 245. This is HCA’s third overall win in their first four matches. Cade Hancock arrived to the clubhouse with a stellar round of 70 and was the medalist for the day.