HCA golf notches another victory

Cade Hancock and the Harrells Christian Academy golf team rolled onward to another victory earlier in the week.

Hancock was again named medalist for the match, shooting a match-low 70 on the day.

Overall, HCA shot 235, along with Cape Fear Academy, followed by Fayetteville Academy with a 239. This is the Crusaders’ fourth win in five matches. With the win, HCA stands at No. 2 in the state with a 4-1 record.

Last Thursday, Harrells bested Fayetteville Academy and Cape Fear Academy, with Hancock arriving to the clubhouse as medalist for the day in that match as well.