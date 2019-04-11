Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Midway’s Carson Calcutt swings and sends the ball toward left field during Wednesday’s game. - Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Midway’s Chandler Williford turned in a monster of a performance on the mound Wednesday against Spring Creek. -

The Midway Raiders resumed conference play on Wednesday evening, taking on Spring Creek in a game the Raiders just dominated, as stud pitcher Chandler Williford gave up no hits in a near-perfect outing. Midway’s bats did the rest, lighting up at the bottom half of the fifth inning to end it all while the sun was still shining.

The Raiders enjoyed success on offense and defense Wednesday, enjoying Williford’s strong arm on the mound while also finding solid production at the plate en route to a 10-0 win.

“Three-up-three-down” was a common recurrence — in fact, that was exactly the way things transpired in four of the five innings. Williford’s lone blemish was a base on balls surrendered in the later stages. Still, any contact the Gators made with the ball was played by a stingy Midway defense, which aided in shutting out the visitors.

The Raiders quickly established control in the first inning in earning two quick runs. Carson Calcutt got things started on a leadoff single and was followed suit when Cal Tyndall was hit by a pitch. Both runners advanced on a successful double-steal and were later scored on a Cameron Calcutt single into right-center field. The Gators were able to get out of the jam after that, but Midway led 2-0.

The second and third innings went uneventful, with Midway relentlessly continuing to hold the Gators at bay at the plate. Spring Creek, though, for the time being was returning the favor as the score was frozen at 2-0. That was, until the bottom of the fourth inning.

The Raiders doubled up their score in the bottom of the fourth.

Drew Matthews reached on an error to get things started and was followed by Jaron Register who batted in Dustin Sessoms, pinch running for Matthews. Then, Brayden Coats advanced advanced Register over to third who was scored an hit by Carson Calcutt. Again, Spring Creek was able to minimize more damage, but the Raiders were up 4-0.

In the top of the fifth, the Gators earned their lone base runner of the night by way of a walk, but, he was quickly dispatched on a steal attempt.

With nothing going for Spring Creek, the action shifted back over to Midway where the Raiders dropped the hammer in the bottom of the fifth inning when the Raiders earned all six runs needed to earn the mercy-rule win.

Cameron Barefoot led the inning off with a shot into the outfield that went for extra-bases as Barefoot slid safely into third. Williford was the next at-bat and got himself aboard on an error on a sharp shot down the third baseline. Barefoot scored on the transaction, taking the game to a 5-0 score.

After a new pitcher took the mound, a walk and hit-batter loaded things up for Midway with just one away. Up stepped Register, who delivered yet again for his team as he sent a shot into the outfield that scored two more runs to make it 7-0. Midway garnered another run to make it 8-0 setting things up for Tyndall. With two away and runners in scoring position, Tyndall hit a blast out into center field, burning the center fielder and scoring the two remaining runs for the 10-0 victory.

Leading the way at the plate for Midway was Register and Williford, each with two hits. Register had three RBIs. Carson Calcutt had a hit and two RBIs and Cameron Calcutt and Cameron Barefoot also had one hit apiece.

On the mound, Williford went five innings and gave up no hits, one walk and struck out 11.

With the win, Midway was now 13-0 overall and 7-0 in the East Central Conference. They were right back in action on Thursday against Wallace-Rose Hill and are also scheduled for a matchup with Lakewood tonight.

Soccer

The Lady Raiders continue to find the positives in an otherwise dismal season. Earlier in the season, Midway fell to the Lady Gators by the 9-0 score, but, it was a much different result on Wednesday. Spring Creek led just 1-0 at the half but did manage to score three more in the second to push the final margin to 4-0.

With the loss, Midway’s record stands at 3-10-1 overall. They, also, were in action on Thursday night at Wallace-Rose Hill and are slated for a matchup tonight against Lakewood.

Midway’s Carson Calcutt swings and sends the ball toward left field during Wednesday’s game. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_MHS-Carson-Calcutt-2.jpg Midway’s Carson Calcutt swings and sends the ball toward left field during Wednesday’s game. Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Midway’s Chandler Williford turned in a monster of a performance on the mound Wednesday against Spring Creek. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_MHS-Chandler-Williford-4.jpg Midway’s Chandler Williford turned in a monster of a performance on the mound Wednesday against Spring Creek. Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent

Unbeaten Raiders earn 10-0 victory, improve to 13-0

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]