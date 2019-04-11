Leopards slash Rebels

File Photo | Sampson Independent Lakewood’s Trent Tanner fields the ball in a previous game against Union. Tanner earned the win on the mound against North Duplin on Wednesday. -

The Lakewood Leopards baseball team battled against North Duplin on Wednesday night, tangling with the Rebels in a home game inside Carolina 1A Conference play. Battling for position among the top tier of the conference, the Leopards pounded out a huge win, defeating North Duplin 8-2.

For right much of the contest, it was an all-Lakewood affair.

The Leopards took the lead in the bottom of the first and didn’t look back. Holding North Duplin off throughout the first three innings, Lakewood scored one run in the bottom of the first and three more in the bottom of the second to take a comfy 4-0 lead.

The Rebels countered in the top of the fourth as they finally broke the shutout streak and posted two runs to make it 4-2, but that’s as close as North Duplin would get the remainder of the way.

Lakewood strung together their best inning of the day in the bottom of the fourth, plating four more runs to increase their lead to 8-2. With both teams stalling offensively the remainder of the way, 8-2 held firm and would be the final tally of the day.

Leading batters for the Leopards were Jamie Sessoms, who went 2-for-4, with three RBIs. Trent Tanner also went 2-for-4 and Dawson Batts tallied two RBIs off of two sacrifices.

On the mound, Aaron Butler got the win, pitching six innings striking out eight.

“Very proud of them tonight,” said Lakewood head coach Jay Faircloth. “We bounced back big from the loss to Hobbton. These boys did everything right and when we hit and pitch the way we did tonight we can compete with anybody.”

With the win, Lakewood is now 6-4 overall and 4-3 in the Carolina 1A Conference. The Leopards were set to travel to Rosewood on Thursday night followed by a home game Friday against Midway.

Lakewood tops North Duplin, 8-2

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]