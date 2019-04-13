Hobbton Middle advances to championship

David Johnson | For the Independent Hobbton’s Makayla Harris sends the ball downfield, away from Midway’s Riley Heath. - David Johnson | For the Independent Hobbton’s Mireya Esquivel battles for possession of the ball. -

Last year’s soccer conference semifinal match between Hobbton Middle and Midway Middle went down to the wire and ended in penalty kicks with the Lady Raiders coming away with a 3-1 win. Once again, the Lady Wildcats and Lady Raiders met up at Hobbton in the semifinal, where once again the match headed for a penalty kicks finish. This time, it was Hobbton who broke the 1-1 tie and claimed the win in PKs, winning 4-2.

The first half was a defensive battle and ended scoreless with both teams having minimal shots on goal.

Ten minutes into the second half, Kerrigan Brown passed the ball over to Elizabeth Coria to put the Raiders up 1-0.

But, Hobbton wasn’t done.

Tamyah Brown and her Lady Wildcats responded nine minutes later, striking and scoring from 25 yards out to tie the score up at 1-1.

With both teams scrapping for the win, regulation would come to a close still deadlocked at 1-1.

The game then shifted into two five-minute overtimes. There, neither team found any success as both would be held scoreless during the overtime frames.

Now in PKs, Hobbton capitalized.

The Lady Wildcats seized the day, besting the Lady Raiders 4-2 on penalty kicks thanks to goalkeeper Fernanda Garcia two diving saves to preserve the win.

With the win, Hobbton advances to Monday’s Conference Championship match at Hobbton against Regular Season Champion, Sampson Middle.

Game time is 4 p.m.

Staff Reports

