Lakewood falls at Rosewood

Despite falling to the Eagles 4-0, Lakewood head coach Jay Faircloth found the positives in Thursday night’s matchup at Rosewood. Entering the game undefeated in the league and having just two blemishes on their overall record, the Eagles certainly appeared to be quite the formidable foe. The Leopards, though, stood tall and forced Rosewood to earn every aspect of their win.

Rosewood got things started in the first inning, posting one run early to go ahead 1-0.

The second inning passed with no harm done, but the Eagles got back on track in the bottom of the third. It was there where Rosewood plated two more runs, expanding their margin to 3-0.

Still, Lakewood battled.

While not finding much success at the plate, the Leopards battled defensively to keep the Eagles within striking distance.

Rosewood added one more run of insurance in the bottom of the fifth, making it 4-0, but that’s where things stalled as the Eagles held firm for the 4-0 win.

“Of course we wanted the ‘W’, but to be competitive with them is a good feat for us,” Faircloth said after the game. “We made them earn that one. I’m good with it though. It wasn’t a bad loss and the boys are happy with how they played.”

“Dawson pitched well and we played good defense. We also hit well, but a lot of what we hit went to somebody. We did have some good hits and had a few chances but Rosewood knows how to hit to the ball,” Faircloth concluded.

Dawson Batts went the distance on the mound for Lakewood, surrendering only two earned runs and striking out four batters.

At the plate, Jamie Sessoms, Aaron Butler, Hunter Powell, and Batts all had hits for the Leopards.

With the win, Rosewood is 11-2 overall and 8-0 in Carolina 1A Conference play.

With the loss, the Leopards sit at 6-5 overall and 4-4 in conference play. They were right back in action on Friday night against Midway. A full rundown from that game can be found in Tuesday’s edition.

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

