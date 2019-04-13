Raiders earn another shutout

File Photo | Sampson Independent Midway’s Eli Culbreth draws back to unleash a strike toward home plate. Culbreth was brilliant for Midway on the mound at Wallace-Rose Hill on Thursday, pitching a no-hitter and earning 11 strikeouts. -

The Midway Raiders pitched another shutout on the baseball field on Thursday night, this time against Wallace-Rose Hill when the Raiders made the trip down to Teachey. Tangling with the Bulldogs in another conference matchup, the Raiders once again relied on their strength at the mound as Eli Culbreth turned in Midway’s second-straight no hitter and run-ruled the Bulldogs, 10-0.

The Raiders went straight to work in the in their half of the first inning. Before Culbreth ever took the mound for his impressive showing, the Midway bats were the story of the first inning as they pounded away in producing four runs.

Picking back up in the second, Midway picked right back up where they left off. The Raiders rinsed and repeated what happened in the first as they once again posted four more in the top of the second. Now barreling away from the Bulldogs with an 8-0 lead after an inning and a half of play, all that was left undecided was the final tally of the game.

The Raiders cooled momentarily in the top of the third when Wallace-Rose Hill held them scoreless, but, it was only temporary.

Midway tallied one run in each the fourth and the fifth innings to take a 10-0 lead. The Raiders went on to retire the Bulldogs in the bottom of the fifth inning, holding them scoreless to secure the 10-0 win.

On the game, Midway earned their 10 runs on nine hits, two hit batters, one walk, and four errors.

On the mound, Culbreth was relentless in earning in giving up no runs, no hits while also recording 11 strikeouts and only giving up three walks.

With the win, Midway stood at 14-0 overall and 8-0 in East Central Conference play. They were right back in action on Friday, making the short trek over to Lakewood for a tangle with the Leopards.

Midway topples Wallace-Rose Hill, 10-0

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

