Clinton whallops Whiteville

The Lady Dark Horses soccer club travelled to take on Whiteville on Thursday evening, playing in a late addition to the schedule after West Bladen had to cancel the original matchup. Entering the contest with a respectable 11-3 record, Whiteville appeared to pose quite the challenge for Clinton. That isn’t exactly what happened, however. Rather, it was an impressive win from the Lady Dark Horses as they blasted the Lady Wolfpack in mercy-rule fashion, 12-3.

Clinton inflicted most of their damage in the first half as the Lady Dark Horses struck the back of the net a total eight times. Whiteville lingered about, though, as they also connected on a pair of goals to keep things somewhat marginal.

By halftime, the score sat at 8-2.

After that, though, with the exception of one goal from the Lady Wolfpack, the Lady Dark Horses tallied enough goals to reach the nine-goal, mercy-rule threshold when the score reached 12-3.

Taylor Spell had an exquisite game for her team, notching a total of 10 points after tallying four goals and two assists.

Kayla Yang, Elizabeth Coleman, and Ta’Shawnna Green all had two goals apiece, with Yang and Green also tallying one assist each. Bailey Spell and Ashlyn Williams rounded out the scoring with Spell also achieving two assists and Williams notching three.

With the win, Clinton improves to 13-4-1 overall and 8-0 in East Central Conference play. They were right back in action on Friday hosting Hobbton and will travel to Midway on Tuesday.

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_Clinton-Logo-1.jpg

Lady Horses pound Lady Wolfpack 12-3 in soccer

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]