Midway golf sets school record

The Midway High School golf team continued their excellent play on Wednesday when they hit the course at Goldsboro Municipal for another conference matchup.
The Raiders took first place with a 297, finishing in front of East Duplin, with a second-place score of 345, and Clinton, which took third. Medalist for the match was Logan Patrick with a 68. Following him for Midway was Andrew Eldridge with a 74, Caden Hodge with a 77 and Matthew Faircloth, who notched a 78.
The Raiders had just set a new school record in the previous match, with a 302, but that score quickly fell this past Wednesday with the new record score of 297.
Midway’s Logan Patrick
