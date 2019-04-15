Midway golf sets school record

Midway’s Logan Patrick -

The Midway High School golf team continued their excellent play on Wednesday when they hit the course at Goldsboro Municipal for another conference matchup.

The Raiders took first place with a 297, finishing in front of East Duplin, with a second-place score of 345, and Clinton, which took third. Medalist for the match was Logan Patrick with a 68. Following him for Midway was Andrew Eldridge with a 74, Caden Hodge with a 77 and Matthew Faircloth, who notched a 78.

The Raiders had just set a new school record in the previous match, with a 302, but that score quickly fell this past Wednesday with the new record score of 297.



Raiders card 297 in victory at Goldsboro



