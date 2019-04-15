Storied Clinton High School football head coach Bob Lewis received perhaps the greatest honor a coach can receive, inducted this week as part of the N.C. High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame’s Class of 2018.

At 76 years of age, Lewis spent many of his 41 years of coaching at the helm of a perennial Dark Horses football program. Overall, Lewis earned six state championships spread across several area teams, including Clinton, East Bladen, Whiteville, Pender and Harrells.

Lewis launched his coaching career at the middle school level in Clinton before heading to East Bladen for his first high school job. In 1973, Lewis claimed his first state championship, winning the 3A crown with the Eagles.

Lewis departed East Bladen and spent six seasons at Pender High in the early 1980s before finding his way back to Clinton in 1986. He served as an assistant to coach Bobby Robinson for two years before Robinson retired and Lewis took the reins of the Dark Horses in 1988. Lewis and the Dark Horses secured the state title in 2A in 1990, then again in 1996 and 1997 and once more in 2001.

Lewis added his sixth state championship title in 2005 while at the helm of the Harrells Christian Academy football program, winning the NCISAA 8-man Championship.

Among his six state championships, Lewis can also add to his resume coaching in the old North/South games, the East/West games in Greensboro, and twice as a coach in the Shrine Bowl. The former coach also has the enjoyment of producing NFL talent the likes of Jerris McPhail, Leonard Henry and Willie Parker.

Overall, Lewis compiled a 322-146-6 record during his coaching career.

He officially retired from the game of football in January 2018 with high remarks and gratitude from the entire Clinton community.

“When it comes to Bob Lewis, there isn’t enough time to say all the wonderful things I’d like to say about him. He is certainly a legend, not just in Sampson County, but in all of North Carolina,” said former county athletic director Al Britt. “Bob means a lot not just because of the coaching, but for how great a mentor he was to everyone from other coaches, those in the community and mainly the young men he coached.”

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_Bob-Lewsi-2-1.jpg

Clinton coach enshrined at NCHSAA ceremony

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor