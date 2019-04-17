Union fends off Lakewood

Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Lakewood’s Aaron Butler unleashes a pitch during Monday’s battle with Union. - Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Union’s Cole Bass belts a big hit into the outfield on Monday night. - Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Union’s Spencer King was brilliant in Union taking a monstrous lead on Monday. Here, he unleashes a pitch toward the plate late in the game. -

Union and Lakewood met up on the baseball diamond on Monday evening, battling it out as both teams were trying to earn higher spots within the Carolina 1A Conference. This contest was quite the battle as Union steamrolled out to a 10-0 lead, nearly run-ruling the Leopards, before the Spartans turned away a seventh-inning comeback bid to preserve an 11-10 victory.

Union got the scoring started in the top of the first when Cole Bass hit a shot to center that yielded an error and allowed Cameron Moore to come around for the score to make it 1-0.

For most of the game, the Spartans frustrated the Leopards all night from the mound. Pitcher Spencer King was causing all sorts of problems for Lakewood as their offense failed to produce.

This frustration carried over to the defensive side of the ball as well for the Leopards.

The second inning proved to be scoreless as the game entered the third with Union still leading 1-0.

There, things went from bad to much worse for Lakewood as the Spartans strung together a furious rally. The inning began with back-to-back doubles by Moore and Bass, which netted another run for Union as their lead hit 2-0. Two batters later, Jacob Poole hit a tough pop-up that dropped behind first base in fair-territory which allowed Bass to score, pushing the margin to 3-0. Malcom Pigford then stepped up to the plate and got aboard thanks to a Lakewood error.

Shortly thereafter, more errors aided Poole and Pigford in scoring as the tally hit 5-0. Still in the top of the third, the Spartans still weren’t done. Matthew Ballance connected on a 2-run RBI hit that scored King and Britt Burley that now made it 7-0.

The Leopards finally got out of the inning afterward, but the damage had been done as the score sat at 7-0.

From there, the Spartans pushed the tally to 10-0 in the top of the fifth as the bats returned to Lakewood’s hands, who were three outs away from being mercy-ruled.

That’s when the turnaround happened.

Hits by Chase Honeycutt, Cooper James, Trey White, Trent Tanner, and a sacrifice by Jamie Sessoms aided in the Leopards keeping hopes alive with a three-run bottom fifth to the score to 10-3.

A three-up, three-down top of the sixth sent the bats back to Lakewood, who continued to keep the bats hot.

Hunter Powell got the inning started off on a promising note when he hit a home run over the left field fence to make it 10-4. Aaron Butler got aboard on an error and was joined on the bags by Logan Henderson on a single to center. White then hit a grounder to the second baseman but an errant throw at first allowed White to reach safely as Butler and Henderson scored to make it 10-6.

Back-to-back hits by Sessoms and Tanner produced two more runs, bringing the tally to 10-8 as the inning ended on a pickoff at third.

In the top of the seventh, Union snagged an insurance run that proved crucial when Ballance scored Burley on an RBI to push the margin to 11-8.

But the Leopards kept pushing hard.

The bats continued to work in the bottom of the seventh for Lakewood as the Leopards had worked the score back to 11-10 with two outs. The comeback bit, though, came up short when Union struck out the final batter to secure the win, 11-10.

Stats for the game weren’t immediately available.

With loss, Lakewood falls to 6-6 overall and 4-5 in the conference.

They are back in action on Wednesday against Neuse Charter.

For Union, they improve to 5-10 overall and 3-7 in the conference. They’ll tangle with the Hobbton Wildcats also on Wednesday.

Lakewood’s Aaron Butler unleashes a pitch during Monday’s battle with Union. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_LHS-Aaron-Butler.jpg Lakewood’s Aaron Butler unleashes a pitch during Monday’s battle with Union. Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Union’s Cole Bass belts a big hit into the outfield on Monday night. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_UHS-Cole-Bass.jpg Union’s Cole Bass belts a big hit into the outfield on Monday night. Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Union’s Spencer King was brilliant in Union taking a monstrous lead on Monday. Here, he unleashes a pitch toward the plate late in the game. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_UHS-Spencer-King.jpg Union’s Spencer King was brilliant in Union taking a monstrous lead on Monday. Here, he unleashes a pitch toward the plate late in the game. Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent

Spartans avoid collapse to hang on for 11-10 win

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]