HCA’s Hancock to play in Tarheel Cup

Harrells Christian Academy Senior Cade Hancock has been selected as a member of the East squad for the 4th Annual Tarheel Cup, which will take place next month at River Landing Golf Club in Wallace.

The statewide all-star event, slated for May 17-19, showcases the best golfers of the 2019 senior class with the East and West squads competing in a Ryder Cup-style format.

In 2017, Hancock was recognized as a member of the NCISAA 2A All-State golf team and currently ranks second in the state for 2019.

“I’m really excited to get to play this type of match,” he stated. “It should be fun because I know some of my teammates. I have played against them before in individual junior tournaments, so it will be a great experience to be on a team with them. I am grateful for this opportunity to represent my school and make my coach proud.”

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

