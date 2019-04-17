Perfect Raiders earn shutout

Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Clinton’s Reid Walters fires a pitch toward the plate during Tuesday’s game at Midway. - Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Midway’s Chandler Williford unleashes a strike toward the plate during Tuesday’s game at Midway. -

The Midway Raiders continued their push for conference perfection on Tuesday night as they hosted conference and county foe Clinton on the baseball diamond. This second meeting between the two teams unfolded quite differently than the first — which saw Midway take a 21-5 victory — as the Raiders were held relatively in check with a 5-0 win.

Midway got the scoring started in the bottom of the second inning when Eli Culbreth hit a shot into deep center that went for a double. Drew Matthews then hit a single to right field that moved Culbreth to third, who took home moments later on an errant pickoff attempt at first. Things settled from there, though, with the Raiders now leading 1-0.

The game stalled at that score over the course of the next few innings, though, as both teams left baserunners stranded. Particularly for Midway, the Raiders had trouble maintaining baserunners as they frequently gambled for extra bases.

Staying true to Midway’s nature, though, the Raiders put together a solid inning in the bottom of the fifth when they tacked on four more runs.

Brayden Coats got things going when he was hit by a pitch to start the inning. Then, Coats’ speed allowed him to score another Midway run on a hit by Carson Calcutt. Cal Tyndall followed suit when he belted a line drive into left field that scored Carson. Back-to-back walks then put Cameron Barefoot and Chandler Williford aboard, allowing the Raiders to continue to be a scoring threat. Two more runs represented by Barefoot and Williford went on to score by way of passed balls and stolen bases, pushing the Midway margin to 5-0.

From there, the game once again transitioned into a defensive battle as the Dark Horses couldn’t figure out the strong-arm of Midway’s pitcher Williford. With Clinton unable to make anything happen, Midway went on for the win, 5-0.

For Clinton, the Dark Horses were able to muster up just two hits against Williford, one from Gabe Moore and the other from Andrew Leggett.

For the Raiders, they had six hits spread across the game. Culbreth accounted for two, while Cameron Calcutt, Matthews, Tyndall and Carson Calcutt each had one.

On the mound, Williford went the distance, notching 13 strikeouts and just two hits. He surrendered no walks and no runs.

With the loss, Clinton now sits at 6-8 overall and 3-6 in East Central Conference play. They were back in action on Wednesday with a home game against Spring Creek.

For Midway, the Raiders are still undefeated at 15-0 overall and 9-0 in the conference. They were also back on the field on Wednesday, hosting James Kenan.

Williford fans 13 in victory over Dark Horses

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

