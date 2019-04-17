Hobbton shreds Neuse Charter

Monday’s breezy weather conditions presented a prime opportunity for the ball would carry well if hit just right into the outfield. As such, the Hobbton Wildcats utilized the opportunity and demolished Neuse Charter 10-0, with five of those runs supplied by home run balls.

Hobbton, having defeated the Cougars 13-1 earlier in the season, had all the pieces available for another dominating performance.

With no score after Neuse Charter’s half of the first inning, the Wildcats took the bats next. A pair of base hits and a walk juiced the bases with no outs when Jordan Pearsall stepped into the box. Pearsall made contact, but flew out to left field for the first out but also allowed the first run for Hobbton. Despite the jam, Neuse Charter got out of the inning having only given up the one run.

Given a 1-0 lead from his offense, Hobbton’s man on the bump, Perry Daughtry, gave up a leadoff double to start the second inning. Daughtry battled back, however, ending the Cougars threat with no runs scored.

Hobbton, on the other hand, found better luck than Neuse Charter did in their half of second.

A runner on second and two outs was the situation for Grayson Rogers who was next in the batting order. Rogers came up clutch, launching a 350 ft souvenir past the center field wall for a two run homerun and a newly established 3-0 Wildcats lead over Neuse Charter.

The bats were only just coming alive for Hobbton who scored four more across the third and fourth innings, giving them a healthy 7-0 lead.

The Wildcat offense was highlighted by Junior Esquivel’s three run homerun in the fourth, propelling the lead to the 7-0. Esquivel’s three run shot was the first home run of his career.

Blanking the cougars in the fifth inning set up Hobbton for the ten run mercy rule.

Having already taken an 8-0 lead and runners on first and second, the outlook for a shortened game was bright. Indeed, Brayden Herring sent everyone home with ball that dropped into left field, plating two runs and the 10-0 mercy rule victory.

“We just got in there and started hitting base hits,” said Hobbton head coach Timmy Daughtry. “I told them to settle in and just track it all the way into the bat.”

What about the two home runs? “I’ll take them!,” responded Daughtry with a laugh.

Hobbton improves to 9-4 (6-3 in conference) for the year with an intriguing matchup against Union awaiting the Wildcats for Wednesday. Game time is set for 6 p.m. in Rose Hill.

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_Hobbton-Logo.jpg

Wildcats dominate Cougars, 10-0

By Justin Lucas Sports Writer

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]