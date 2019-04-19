The Clinton Lady Dark Horses continued their relentless pursuit of perfection in the East Central Conference on Wednesday night as they took on the visiting Spring Creek Lady Gators at the Clinton Dark Horse Soccer Complex.

This battle was one that only required a single half of play as the Lady Dark Horses completely outclassed their visitors, 12-1, in a brilliant display of dominance.

Notching goals for Clinton were Taylor Spell, who found the back of the net a whopping five times. Spell also contributed an assist, earning a total of 11 points for the game.

Bailey Spell and Ashlyn Williams each secured two goals apiece, with Williams getting three assists and Spell getting two assists. Jessica Parker, Chloe Holloman and Cristal Ortiz all contributed one goal apiece.

On defense, freshmen goalkeeper Sarah Harrison turned away two shot-on-goal attempts but the Lady Gators did sneak one past her to tally one goal for the game.

With the win, Clinton is now 16-4-1 overall and 10-0 in the East Central Conference. They will enjoy Spring Break before returning to action against Wallace-Rose Hill on Tuesday, April 30, for Senior Night before completing the regular season on Thursday, May 2, at East Duplin.

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor