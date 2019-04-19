Raiders softball wins big, 14-0

Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Midway’s Carlee Martin takes a swing during Wednesday night’s contest with James Kenan. - Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Midway’s Miranda Holmes winds up for a pitch against the Lady Tigers on Wednesday. -

Midway’s Lady Raiders softball celebrated senior night as another close-knit group of seniors took to the field Wednesday for their final regular season home game against the James Kenan Lady Tigers. The Lady Raiders enjoyed a successful night on the field as they came away with a big 14-0 win.

Over on the soccer field, it’s been a tough year for the Midway girls soccer team, but through it all, they too have developed close bonds as senior friends all played their final home games of their career on the MHS soccer field. Unfortunately for the Lady Raiders, though they fought hard, they were unable to celebrate with a win as the visiting Goldsboro Lady Cougars took this contest 2-1.

Softball

Midway struck early and often on Wednesday.

They plated five runs in both the first and second innings in taking an early 10-0 lead. In the third inning, the Lady Tigers held back the Lady Raiders, holding them to no runs scored, but Midway picked back up in the fourth. There, they tallied four more runs in the bottom of the inning to make it 14-0 with the game shifting back to the top of the fifth. With James Kenan posting another zero in the top of the fifth, the Lady Raiders completed the 14-0 mercy-rule win, allowing them to celebrate the Senior Night post-game fun a little early.

Midway totaled 12 hits on the game, with several players recording multiple. Perhaps the most impressive was sophomore Chloe Baggett, who tallied six RBIs on three hits, including one in the first inning that went for an in-the-park home run.

Caitlyn Holland, Jega Depuyan, and J.J. Sankey all had two hits while Karlee Martin, Alyssa Wrench, and Erin Barefoot each recorded one.

While not officially recording a hit, Alexis Jackson tallied four runs batted in, while Holland had two, and Wrench had one.

With the win, Midway is now 11-3 overall and 9-1 in the East Central Conference, remaining a game ahead of Goldsboro who sits at 7-2 and East Duplin who sits at 7-3. Midway will step out of conference play this weekend as they participate in an Easter Tournament in Greenville hosted by D.H. Conley at the Sara Law Softball Complex.

There, the Lady Raiders will face off against the undefeated Washington Lady Pam Pack on Friday and the equally impressive 14-2 West Carteret Lady Patriots on Saturday.

Soccer

The Lady Raiders fought hard during Wednesday nights tangle with Goldsboro, but it just wasn’t meant to be. Both teams tallied a goal in the first half as the action reached the halftime intermission tied 1-1. Midway’s Rachel Edwards was credited their lone goal. In the second half, Goldsboro notched one more goal to go ahead for good and reach the games final tally of 2-1.

Midway has just one game remaining on the schedule as they will travel to rematch Goldsboro on Thursday, May. 2.

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

