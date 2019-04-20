Midway Golf stays hot

Midway’s golf team continues to churn right along, notching another conference win this week.

Taking part in a match at Coharie Country Club, the Raiders found themselves in their tightest contest in quite some time. They took home first place with a score of 321, just 12 shots ahead of second-place East Duplin, at 333.

Clinton finished third in the match with a 350. Medalist for the day was Midway’s Logan Patrick, with a score of 76 and he was followed by Midway’s Caden Hodge and Jordan Sullivan, who each carded an 81. The Raiders’ Matthew Faircloth finished with 81.

Midway will be back on the course after Spring Break, traveling to River Landing Country Club in Wallace on Monday, April 29.

Raiders eye perfection as season winds down

Staff reports

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

