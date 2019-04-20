Clinton Tennis finishes perfect

Mike Carter | For the Independent Clinton’s Cooper Brewen backhands the ball. - Mike Carter | For the Independent Clinton’s Peter Darden leaps for the return. - Mike Carter | For the Independent Clinton’s Ty Randleman jabs the ball back toward the opponent. -

The Clinton Dark Horses tennis team completed the conference tennis season on Monday when they took on Spring Creek. The Dark Horses completed the regular season undefeated, tallying a 6-3 win over the Gators. Winning singles matches for the Dark Horses in straight sets were Alexandre Haran, Cooper Brewen, Camden Thompson, and Peter Darden. Winning the doubles were Brewen/Thompson and Darden/Ty Randleman.

On Tuesday, Haran, Brewen, Thompson, Darden, and Lukas Jerez qualified for the 2A East Regional at the East Central Conference Tennis Tournament at Herman Park in Goldsboro. Haran finished first in singles, Thompson and Brewen finished first in doubles, and Darden and Jerez finished third in doubles.

They will play in the regional on May 3 in Snow Hill. The team will play again on May 1 at home in the first round of the 2A Dual Team playoffs.

Team, individuals earn playoff spots

Staff Reports

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

