Harrells Christian Academy recently held its annual golf tournament in Wallace at the river course at River Landing Country Club.

This superball competition, held April 26, was sponsored by the HCA Booster Club and included a raffle and lunch. This year’s tournament was another great success for the Crusaders as they were able to raise over $30,000 to support the 20 teams and nine sports that the athletic department fields each year.

The title sponsor for the event was Bill Carone Chevrolet GMC Buick of Wallace. Eagle sponsors were Tarheel Concrete and Hog Slat. Birdie sponsors were US Foods and DuBose Strapping. HCA officials extended their thanks to all sponsors, players and volunteers who helped to make this event successful.

Winners included:

Flight 1

First place — Jim Hancock, Cade Hancock, Andy Wells and Steve Hancock

Second place — Justin Strickland, Chris Bell, Johnnie Smith and Bryan Smith

Flight 2

First place — Clayton Hall, Nolan Hall, Freddy Hall and Ross Powell

Second place — Bradley Cottle, Zach Faircloth, Wesley Bowen and Lucas Carter

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_HCA-golf-logo.jpg

Proceeds benefit school’s athletic programs