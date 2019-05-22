Generals Cup enjoys success

Courtesy Photos | Warsaw Chamber Retired General Dan McNeill presents the Generals Cup to the winning team, Griffin Garage Doors. Pictued, from left, are: Ophelia Gregory, Linda Wynn, McNeill, Barbara Miller and Blake Phillips. - Courtesy Photos | Warsaw Chamber Generals Cup winners, Griffin Garage Doors. - Courtesy Photos | Warsaw Chamber Golf carts adorned with American flags for the 2019 Generals Cup golf tournament, which was held at Timberlake in Clinton. -

Pleasant temperatures and clear skies greeted attendees of the 2019 Generals Cup golf tournament at Timberlake Country Club in Clinton last Wednesday. With little breeze and an atmosphere of great food, fun and fellowship, the annual golf tournament that generates funds for the upcoming Veteran’s Day Parade and Celebration in Warsaw went off without a hitch.

With numerous sponsors providing hole sponsorships, swag bags, lunch, and contest awards, the event achieved glowing success.

The tournament was held in superball format and awarded participants for longest drive, longest putt and offered a hole-in-one opportunity.

The event, sponsored by the Veterans Celebration Golf Committee c/o Warsaw Chamber of Commerce, featured 16 four-person teams. Among the top finishers were Griffins Garage Doors of Goldsboro, taking home first place; John Boys Electric of Warsaw in second place; Richard Gore – Men of Beulaville in third place; and Sears Home Town Store of Wallace in fourth place.

Tournament organizers were grateful for the turnout and especially appreciative of the sponsors, participants and other supporters.

“Thank you to our many volunteers and helpers during this event. Timberlake Golf Course did an outstanding job,” a statement released by event organizers stated. “A special thanks to Jerry Carter, Al Searles, David and Phyllis Quinn, Barbara Miller, Jim Harris, Lori and Scotty Smith. Without their help this day would not have been possible.”

Organizers of the event included Warsaw Chamber of Commerce President Frank Rhodes and Manager Carolyn Quinn.

Participating teams included Tysinger; First Citizen Bank; Richard Gore – Men of Beulaville; Sears Home Town Store of Wallace; Farm Bureau of Wallace; Hog Slat Inc.; Griffin Garage Doors; First Bank of Kenansville; Duplin County Farm Bureau of Kenansville; Deans Barber Shop Bunch of Beulaville; Community Home Care and Hospice of Clinton; Piggly Wiggly of Warsaw; VFW Post 9810 of Warsaw; John Boys Electric of Warsaw; and Smithfield Foods.

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

