Clinton United wins tourney

The champion Clinton United team, pictured with their coach Robbie Montgomery, from left, are: Jaden Hairr, Xavi Guzman, J.O. Davidson, Koli Sauno, Ben Darden, Brycen Balltzglier Chance Evans, Sammy Martin, Lake Montgomery. -

Clinton United won the Wrangler/McDonald’s Youth Soccer Tournament in Greensboro this past weekend.

They defeated teams from both North Carolina and Virginia to earn a spot in the championship game held on Sunday afternoon against Greensboro United Soccer Association. At the end of regulation the score was tied 3-3, but Clinton United won the championship title in a shootout, nettin more penalty kicks to beat out GUSA.

The team went undefeated in the tournament and swept the U9 boys division. Clinton United is an Academy team and part of the Sampson County Soccer Club.

Local 9U soccer team goes undefeated, takes title

Staff Reports

