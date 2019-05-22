Cousar signs with USC-Union

Courtesy Photo | Midway High School Midway High School graduating senior Gerald Cousar signed his National Letter of Intent on Monday to play collegiate soccer. In an event held in the school’s media center, Cousar, who was joined by friends, family, teammates, coaches and school administration made it official that he intends to play soccer for the University of South Carolina-Union. -

