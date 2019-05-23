Lady Horses come up short

Mike Carter | For The Independent Kayla Yang fights for possession of the ball deep in Clinton territory during second half action. - Mike Carter | For The Independent Elizabeth Coleman looks for an open teammate in the midfield. -

The Clinton Lady Dark Horses traveled to Carrboro on Tuesday evening for a chance to take home a 2A Eastern Championship. Unfortunately for them, though, the Lady Jaguars were not an accommodating host and rallied past the Lady Dark Horses for a hard-fought 2-1 win.

The Jaguars and Dark Horses both had several shots on goal throughout the opening minutes of the game.

Bailey Spell had an early game shot that appeared to bounce off the inside of the post. Had that shot found the net, the Dark Horses would have taken an early lead, but the ball bounced the wrong direction and the match remained knotted in a scoreless tie.

The Horses drew first blood after a penalty was called on the Jaguars inside the goal box, giving Clinton a penalty kick with five minutes remaining in the first half. Kayla Yang struck the ball into the top left corner of the goal and gave Clinton the 1-0 lead.

Carrboro would threaten to score just before halftime, but were stopped by Clinton’s back line. The Horses clung to the 1-0 halftime lead, feeling good about their position at the midway point of the match.

Carrboro, though, attacked the Clinton goal heavily throughout the opening minutes of the second half, getting several shots off. Each time the Jags threatened, however, the Clinton back line scrambled for a stop and Clinton goalkeeper Sarah Harrison came up with one lead-preserving stop after another.

With about 21 minutes left, off a corner kick, Carrboro fired the ball in front of the goal and the ball bounced around the goal box until a Carrboro player plucked it off the bounce and sent it past Harrison for the equalizer.

The score was now 1-1 but Carrboro quickly took the 2-1 lead just minutes later, striking the net from about 20 yards out.

The Lady Horses spent the final 17 minutes trying to solve the Jaguars defense that proved to be up to the test in keeping the Dark Horses off the boards. The Jags had only given up six goals all year and their effort on Tuesday night was a testament to just how good they are defensively.

Clinton would get several good looks at a tying goal, but the Carrboro defense took control of the game to secure the 2-1 win and claim their spot for an appearance in the State Championship game on Saturday.

Jeff Smith, head coach of the Dark Horses, was thrilled for the opportunity to play in the Eastern Championship, but was disappointed with his team’s performance on the field.

“We just didn’t play very well,” Smith began. “I don’t know what it was — the moment or whatever — they just didn’t play well. We had a great season and there are a lot of teams at home tonight that would have loved to have been in this game. We just didn’t play well enough to beat a team as good as Carrboro.”

Carrboro advances to play Lake Norman Charter on Saturday in the 2A State Championship Game in Raleigh.

Clinton finishes the season with a 22-5-1 overall record, and 12-0 in conference play. The Horses made their first appearance in the 2A East Regional Final in program history; great season that will have everyone talking for years to come.

Kayla Yang fights for possession of the ball deep in Clinton territory during second half action. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_DSC_0954.jpg Kayla Yang fights for possession of the ball deep in Clinton territory during second half action. Mike Carter | For The Independent Elizabeth Coleman looks for an open teammate in the midfield. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_DSC_1065.jpg Elizabeth Coleman looks for an open teammate in the midfield. Mike Carter | For The Independent

CHS surrenders two late goals, falls in 2A East final

By Ryan Carter Sports Contributor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]