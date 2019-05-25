Martin tourney set for Aug. 15

MOUNT OLIVE — The Michael Martin Memorial Golf Tournament, sponsored by Friendly Mart, will be held on Thursday, Aug. 15, at the Southern Wayne Country Club.

Tee times will be at 8:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. The entry fee is $80 per player or $320 per team. There will be a raffle drawing and silent auction at the tournament, as well as golfer contests such as longest drive and closest to pin. Prizes include two flights. Golfers will receive goodie bags, and food and beverages will be available.

The deadline to sign up is Aug. 1. All contributions are 100 percent tax deductible and will go directly to the Michael Martin Memorial Scholarship Fund and the University of Mount Olive Trojan Club.

For more information, contact Neil Price at 919-738-7072 or at [email protected]