Lady Horses’ historic season

Taylor Spell (12) breaks away from a pack of Croatan Cougar defenders and drives the ball upfield during the Lady Horses’ fourth round win. - Bailey Spell absorbs contact from a Wheatmore defender during Clinton’s third round playoff win. -

The Clinton High School women’s soccer team wrapped up the season on Tuesday after a heartbreaking, 2-1 loss to Carrboro in the 2A East Regional Final. The Horses managed to make it to that game, breaking the fourth round curse that haunted them, as Clinton had exited the playoffs in the fourth round, losing in five of the previous six years.

The Lady Dark Horses had a lot to live up to this season as the men’s team won the NCHSAA 2A State Championship in November, beating Newton-Conover, 2-1.

The Horses were led this season by four seniors, Shakira Agular, Elizabeth Coleman, Ella Faison and Ashlyn Williams. This senior class has the distinction of being the only class in program history to make it to at least the fourth round of the 2A playoffs all four years. Only one other team in the state, Carrboro, has been to at least the fourth round in each of the last four years.

The Dark Horses finished the season 22-5-1 overall and 12-0 in conference play, winning another conference title. Clinton outscored opponents throughout the season, 177-39, averaging 6.3 goals per game.

Individually, the Dark Horses posted some gaudy statistics.

Taylor Spell was Clinton’s leading scorer, racking up 54 goals, breaking the record for most goals in a season, previously held by Hannah Smith. Clinton was also led by Kayla Yang and Bailey Spell with 35 and 29 goals, respectively.

Throughout the season, many of the assists were SportsCenter Top 10 worthy. Ashlyn Williams had a foot in most of the goals, assisting 48 times. Yang and Taylor Spell assisted 29 and 22 goals, respectively.

With only four players departing due to graduation, the Dark Horses will return eight starters to next year’s squad, including goalie, Sarah Harrison, who was just a freshman. Freshman Wing player, Ta’Shawna Greene showed great promise during the late season and playoff run and.will be an asset for the Horses over the next three years.

It will be a huge challenge to replace Faison on the back line, and Coleman in the midfield, but the Dark Horses have capable reserves that will step in and fill the void.

Britt Thornton will return from knee surgery that cost her this season, and will provide solid defensive support. Isabella Faison saw a good bit of playing time in the midfield and there are a bevy of capable young players waiting to step into the spot vacated by Williams.

Jeff Smith, head coach of the Horses, was very proud of what his team was able to accomplish this season.

“I’m very proud of this team. We had a great season and we accomplished many things. We won another conference title, going unbeaten in the league and made it deeper into the playoffs than any other team has in program history,” Smith said. “I can’t be upset with the effort and dedication these girls have put into the program.”

Even though the loss in the Eastern Championship will sting for a while to come, the Dark Horses have a lot to look forward to next season, and for years to come.

Taylor Spell (12) breaks away from a pack of Croatan Cougar defenders and drives the ball upfield during the Lady Horses’ fourth round win. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_DSC_0147-1.jpg Taylor Spell (12) breaks away from a pack of Croatan Cougar defenders and drives the ball upfield during the Lady Horses’ fourth round win. Bailey Spell absorbs contact from a Wheatmore defender during Clinton’s third round playoff win. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_DSC_9389-1.jpg Bailey Spell absorbs contact from a Wheatmore defender during Clinton’s third round playoff win.

Playoff run caps best year in program’s history