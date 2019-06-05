Raiders to play in state games

- File Photos | Sampson Independent Cal Tyndall swings and makes contact for Midway. - File Photos | Sampson Independent Cameron Barefoot takes a cut at a pitch for the Raiders. -

Members of the Midway High School baseball team earned high honors to conclude the school year and kick off the summer break. Cameron Barefoot and Cal Tyndall, junior members of this past season’s Raiders baseball team, have been selected to participate in the baseball tournament of the Powerade State Games of North Carolina. The tournament will be held June 12-16 at BB&T Ballpark in Charlotte, home of the Charlotte Knights, UNC Charlotte, and Charlotte Area High School Field.

Eight teams will represent the eight different regions across the state of North Carolina. For Barefoot and Tyndall, they will be teammates on the team from Region 2.

To be eligible for the event, players must be varsity underclassmen players at a North Carolina high school whose region is determined by the county in which the player attends school. Players must participate in a tryout that is announced on the Tryout List found on the State Games website in order to be selected. Powerade State Games coaches evaluate and score each individual player during tryouts. All evaluation notes and scores are submitted to the Powerade State Games office after tryouts to ensure fairness in team selections. Twenty underclassmen are then selected to represent each of the eight regions.

This will be the 33rd year for the Powerade State Games High School Baseball event.

Region 2 will hit the field against Region 5 on Thursday at 1 p.m. at BB&T Park. The on Friday, Region 2 will take on Region 6 at UNC Charlotte at 3:45 p.m. The tournament will continue to roll on on Saturday when Region 2 takes on Region 3 at 10:45 a.m. at UNC Charlotte. Sunday will conclude the tournament and the teams will be play based on seeding from the previous three days.

All games will be seven innings with extra innings if needed. Exception: The No. 3 and No. 4 seed games on Sunday will be five innings with no extra innings. Games may start early and there will be a $7 per day admission charge. Players and coaches listed on the official roster admitted free. Admission will not be charged for workouts on Wednesday.

This season for Midway, Tyndall had a solid 22 hits and 20 RBIs. Comedically, he also led the team in the hit-by-pitch category with 14 while also adding 23 stolen bases.

Barefoot also had a strong season, contributing 18 hits for the Raiders and 11 RBIs. He also chipped in 15 stolen bases.

Barefoot, Tyndall represent county on Region 2 team

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

