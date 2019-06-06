Houston Astros draft Barefoot

Courtesy Photo | Campbell University Matthew Barefoot - Courtesy Photo | Campbell University/Scarborough Photography Barefoot celebrates with a Campbell teammate. - Courtesy Photo | Campbell University/Scarborough Photography Barefoot blasts a hit for the Fighting Camels. -

Midway High School graduate and former baseball player Matthew Barefoot saw his dreams come to fruition on Tuesday when it was announced that he was a selection in this year’s Major League Baseball Draft. Barefoot, who has spent the past four years as a force to be reckoned with at Campbell University, was drafted by the Houston Astros as the 196th pick in the sixth round on Tuesday.

Barefoot was active for three seasons for the Camels. After redshirting his freshmen season due to a leg injury, the redshirt junior went to work and transformed himself into a dominant threat for a Fighting Camels baseball squad that has made great strides in recent seasons.

Per Campbell’s baseball website, Barefoot has racked up a quite the honors during his collegiate career, including:

2018 ABCA/Rawlings Second Team All-Atlantic Region 2018 First Team All-Big South

2018 Big South Tournament MVP

2018 Big South All-Tournament Team

2018 NCCSIA First Team All-State

2017 NCBWA Freshman All-American

2017 Perfect Game/Rawlings All-American

2017 Collegiate Baseball Newspaper Freshman All-American

2017 Second Team All-Big South

2017 NCCSIA Second Team All-State

Barefoot appeared in 56 games, 55 of which were starts as a freshmen in 2017, and led the Camels at the plate with a team high .335 batting average and finished second in the big south with 76 hits, along with eight homer runs and 48 RBIs. He was named Big South Freshmen of the Week three times and was also the Player of the Week once.

In 2018, Barefoot’s resume only improved. He played in 60 games, starting in 59. He led the Big South in batting with a .364 average as well as leading in hits (79), doubles (18), steals (33) and on-base percentage (.484). One of his more infamous highlights from the 2018 season was when he hit a solo homerun in the top of the ninth inning to propel Campbell to a 5-4 upset win over No. 5 nationally ranked N.C. State.

Then, in a season that just wrapped up this past week in the championship series of Greenville Regional of the NCAA Tournament, Barefoot once again shined bright.

He finished the 2019 campaign with a .311 batting average, totaling 72 hits, 14 homeruns, and 48 RBIs.

For his career at Campbell, Barefoot finishes with a .336 batting average, compiling 228 hits, 30 homeruns, 129 RBIs, and 65 stolen bases.

Barefoot played an integral role to the success of Midway’s run of dominance in 2013-15.

He was named MVP of the Raiders 2014 State Championship team and guided Midway back to its third straight East Regional Championship series.

In a post on his Twitter feed, Barefoot thanked the the Astros for drafting him, saying “It has been an unbelievable ride so far. Time to enter the next chapter of my life!”

Stay tuned to the Sampson Independent for more and local reaction.

Former Midway baseball MVP reaches MLB dream

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

