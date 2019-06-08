Rogers’ headed to Charlotte

File Photos | Sampson Independent Grayson Rogers - File Photos | Sampson Independent Grayson Rogers applies the tag at the plate during a game this past season. -

Hobbton High School is also getting in on the action next week for the Powerade State Games of North Carolina. Grayson Rogers, a star athlete in multiple sports for the Wildcats, was selected as a member of the Region 2 team for the baseball tournament in Charlotte. The tournament gets underway on Wednesday, June 12 with a workout session that will prepare them for games that runs Thursday through Sunday.

It isn’t all business for participants of the games as Pizza and a Corn Hole Tournament await all teams Wednesday evening before the tournament gets underway on Thursday.

Rogers, a junior on this year’s Wildcats baseball team, emerged as a leader and was an integral part of their teams playoffs-worthy season.

In 18 appearances, Rogers led Hobbton at the plate with a .500 batting average. He also led the team most major categories, including hits (25), RBIs (16), extra bases (8), and home runs (3). He also scored 27 runs this season and was walked 15 times against just six strikeouts. He also had a team high 17 stolen bases.

This will be the 33rd year for the Powerade State Games High School Baseball event. Each year 32 high school coaches volunteer their time to hold tryouts in their regions and then select the 20 best players from the region. coaches evaluate and score each individual player during tryouts. All evaluation notes and scores are submitted to the Powerade State Games office after tryouts to ensure fairness in team selections. Players must be varsity underclassmen players at a North Carolina high school.

This year’s event will be held at BB&T Ballpark (Home of the Charlotte Knights) and on the campus of UNC-Charlotte. There will be a $7 per day admission charge. Players and coaches listed on the official roster admitted free. Admission will not be charged for workouts on Wednesday.

Grayson Rogers https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_25-Grayson-Rogers-2.jpg Grayson Rogers File Photos | Sampson Independent Grayson Rogers applies the tag at the plate during a game this past season. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_HHS-Grayson-Rogers.jpg Grayson Rogers applies the tag at the plate during a game this past season. File Photos | Sampson Independent

Hobbton baseball standout to appear in State Games

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]