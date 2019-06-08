Mintz reaps rewards of growth

Courtesy Photo | Sarah McBride Progress being made on the new Mintz baseball diamond. - Courtesy Photo | Sarah McBride Progress being made on the new Mintz baseball diamond. -

A growing student body means more athletes for Mintz Christian Academy’s athletic program. To accommodate this rapid growth, the school is currently in the process of building a brand new athletic complex.

Mintz Christian Academy, who celebrated their ten year anniversary in May, has seen growth during each of those ten years. Starting off with a student body of just 28 students, the academy located just southwest of Roseboro will be home to over 200 students when the 2019-2020 school year takes in this fall.

Large growth has meant that the athletic program would likely grow as well. Fielding thirteen sports teams, MCA will be home to a new soccer field, baseball & softball fields, and a field house. Students and administration are very excited for this expansion.

A field house and concession stand, along with a separate baseball and soccer field will be completed by August, along with a softball field that will be finished the following year.

The founder of Mintz Christian Academy, Dr. John McBride, is leading the project.

“It is my personal aim to develop the athletic complex so that it will benefit and compliment the rapid academic growth of the school,” McBride said.

Dan Heinz, who serves as the Athletic Director at Mintz, has seen the athletic program grow tremendously during his six year tenure. Heinz, who coaches all levels of volleyball for the school, led their varsity volleyball team to a 17-0 record and a CCAA regular season and tournament title in 2018.

“These are very exciting times for MCA athletics,” remarked Heinz. “The development of a quality athletic complex is a key component of any successful program.”

“We are blessed to have a man like Dr. McBride who has dedicated countless hours of hard work to see that our program has the facilities needed to be successful,” the athletic director continued.

“When the project is complete, our facilities will be the finest in our conference,” was his final message.

A new athletic complex isn’t the only expansion Mintz has seen this year.

A new high school wing was completed in April. This new building provides eight classrooms and a much needed spacious media center.

With the expansions underway, the school is always looking new students. If you would like to know more about Mintz Christian Academy or for a tour of the campus, contact the front office at 910-564–6221. Their summer office hours are 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.

Progress being made on the new Mintz baseball diamond.
Courtesy Photo | Sarah McBride

With student growth, new facilities adorn campus

By Justin Lucas Sports Writer

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

