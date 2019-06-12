Midway to host summer camp

The Midway volleyball squad is gearing up for its annual summer volleyball camp. The weeklong camp will begin this Monday, June 17, for rising third through fifth-graders then Wednesday, June 19, through Friday, June 21, for rising sixth through ninth-graders.

The camp will run each day from 9 a.m. until noon and snacks and refreshments will be provided.

The cost is $40 for the younger age group and $60 for the older age group.

The young participants will be afforded an opportunity to enhance their skills, participate in fun and games, develop friendships, as well as interact with the varsity players they have come to love and support, organizers said.

For Midway’s head varsity volleyball coach Brandy Wrench, who is entering her third season at the helm of the Lady Raiders program, the summer camp is a great opportunity for the team to bond.

“We are already looking forward to the upcoming season. Knowing we lost some key players, we still have some big (goals) to step up and get the job done,” Wrench said. “We ended up tying for first place in the East Central Conference with East Duplin and we expect they will be a fierce competitor once again.”

That said, team unity will be a primary focus in the offseason.

“Our main focus will be team bonding this summer,” said Wrench. “The youth camp will begin our bonding and building that relationship with our youth. The youth have loved having the quality time with the older girls and we all learn from each other.”

The summer camp at Midway has been popular in years past. In recent years, the camp has averaged between 45 and 60 campers. This year, the camp is expected to reach, if not exceed, that number.

