Lady Raiders bound for state games

The Midway Lady Raiders softball team is celebrating four of its players as summer gets underway as Miranda Holmes, Caitlyn Holland, Chloe Baggett and Sydney Williams all tried out for and earned their spots on the Region 2 team for the Powerade State Games of North Carolina. Head coach Leigh Ann Smith is one of the assistant coaches.

The tournament is set for Tuesday and Wednesday, June 18-19, at UNC Charlotte and Hornets Nest Park.

Six regional teams will compete in a four-game guarantee tournament held in the Charlotte area. Play will begin with pool play on Tuesday followed by bracket play on Wednesday from which gold, silver and bronze medal winners will be determined. Players must be a rising sophomore, junior or senior that played at the varsity level this past season at a North Carolina high school.

All games will be seven innings (10-run rule through five innings will apply). All games in pool play on Tuesday will play no more than nine innings as well as the consolation game on Wednesday. Game will be called as a tie through nine completed innings.

Holland is a rising senior for the Lady Raiders and Baggett, Holmes, and Williams are all rising juniors.

Midway wrapped up its2019 campaign with a 14-7 overall record, amassing an impressive 11-1 record in the East Central Conference. The Lady Raiders were defeated in come-from-behind fashion in the second round of the NCHSAA 2A State Softball Playoffs by Providence Grove, 6-4, bringing their season to a close.

Five seniors from that team graduated, including Karlee Martin, J.J. Sankey, Alyssa Wrench, Erin Barefoot and Alexis Jackson.

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

